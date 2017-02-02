Player Page

Weather | Roster

Deshaun Watson | Quarterback

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
College: Clemson
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Cardinals are "very high" on Clemson QB Deshaun Watson.
La Canfora reports the Cardinals "could be prepared to trade up to land him this spring." Watson could end up going as high as No. 1 overall, so that would make such a move extremely unrealistic. The Cardinals own the No. 13 pick. A move could become much more likely if Watson tumbled into the 8-12 portion of the board on draft night. Regardless of whether or not Carson Palmer retires, the Cardinals need their quarterback of the future. Feb 2 - 3:48 PM
Source: CBS Sports
More Deshaun Watson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 