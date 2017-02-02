Deshaun Watson | Quarterback Team: College Player Age / DOB: (21) / 9/14/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205 College: Clemson Share: Tweet

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Cardinals are "very high" on Clemson QB Deshaun Watson. La Canfora reports the Cardinals "could be prepared to trade up to land him this spring." Watson could end up going as high as No. 1 overall, so that would make such a move extremely unrealistic. The Cardinals own the No. 13 pick. A move could become much more likely if Watson tumbled into the 8-12 portion of the board on draft night. Regardless of whether or not Carson Palmer retires, the Cardinals need their quarterback of the future. Source: CBS Sports

Clemson QB Deshaun Watson says he isn't trying to avoid the Browns at No. 1 overall. Watson skipped the Senior Bowl, which the Browns' coaching staff was working. "That’s wrong, false information," Watson said. "I talked to (coach) Hue Jackson, we had a great conversation right after the national championship game and I told him, ‘Hey, this is what I’m thinking about’ and he understood everything." Watson is planning to throw at the NFL Combine this month. It's unclear how legitimate of a contender he is at No. 1. Source: Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com