Questionable

Jalen Richard rushed three times for three yards in the Raiders' Wild Card loss to the Texans.

He added two catches for eight yards. Richard's most notable play was a 37-yard punt return in the first half to flip the field position and set Latavius Murray up for his rushing touchdown. The UDFA out of Souther Miss had a strong rookie year, rushing 86 times for 494 yards (5.7 YPC) and one score while sharing No. 2 duties with DeAndre Washington. He also made a dent as a receiver, catching 31 balls for 202 yards and two touchdowns. If Murray walks as a free agent, Richard and Washington could form a 1-2 punch in 2017 for Oakland.