Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (36) / 7/22/1980
Raiders promoted QBs coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator.
It appears the Raiders let OC Bill Musgrave walk for the express purpose of promoting Downing, who is a sprightly 36 years old. Per the San Francisco Chronicle's Vic Tafur, Downing was a "hot" coaching candidate, and had been contacted by 4-5 teams. Beginning with Detroit in 2011, Downing has been coaching quarterbacks for six years. He has never coordinated an offense. The Raiders are obviously extremely high on the work he's done with Derek Carr. Jan 10 - 5:43 PM
