Sidelined

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said the team is still "evaluating" Ryan Tannehill's knee injury.

"I don’t have the information to tell you what’s going on, where exactly we’re at and what happens moving forward," Gase said. "Doctors are still giving us what possibly could be down the road. So it’s hard for us to really pinpoint anything as of this moment right now." It sounds like the medical staff is still trying to decide if Tannehill needs surgery, which is odd considering he suffered the injury a month ago. At this point, Tannehill's offseason availability is completely up in the air.