Player Page

Weather | Roster

Matt Burke | Center

Team: Miami Dolphins
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dolphins promoted LBs coach Matt Burke to defensive coordinator.
Burke is replacing Vance Joseph, now the Broncos' head coach. Burke joined the Dolphins last year following stints in Cincinnati and Detroit. This will be his first crack coordinating following eight years as a position coach. Burke could model the Dolphins' 4-3 scheme after Jim Schwartz, who mentored Burke early in his career. That's also the system Ndamukong Suh thrived in with the Lions. Jan 12 - 4:22 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Matt Burke Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3T.J. Yates
4Brandon Doughty
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
5Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
3Rashawn Scott
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Dion Sims
2MarQueis Gray
3Dominique Jones
4Chris Pantale
5Thomas Duarte
LT1Branden Albert
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Kraig Urbik
3Jesse Davis
C1Anthony Steen
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Lawrence Okoye
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 