Sidelined

Trevor Siemian will undergo a "minor, elective" procedure on his left, non-throwing shoulder this week.

9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports Siemian is expected to be ready for the offseason program. "It’s optional surgery," Siemian said. "It really only bothers me when I work out but I figure I’m going to have to keep working out for a while so I’m getting it fixed." Siemian injured his shoulder early in the season against the Bucs, but that injury only caused him to miss one game. Unless the Broncos bring in a veteran, Siemian should be considered the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job, but the Broncos will likely give Paxton Lynch every opportunity to push him in training camp.