He went down in the first half and was announced as done for the day to begin the third quarter. Jackson will be questionable for Week 4 versus Philly.

Jackson should be stronger this year, which Wyatt feels will help him in run support. The USC alum did a little of everything last year, starting 16 games at cornerback while also serving as the Titans' primary return specialist. He even saw a few reps as a gadget player on offense, logging five rushing attempts for 55 yards. Jackson could see his workload scaled back with the addition of Malcolm Butler, but the 22-year-old should still be a big contributor for the Titans.

Titans second-year CB Adoree Jackson hopes to continue to get looks on offense under new coach Mike Vrabel.

Jackson was a three-way star at USC, starring on defense, offense, and special teams before the Titans made him the 18th overall pick in last year's draft. As a rookie, Jackson played 12 offensive snaps and ran the ball five times for 55 yards. He should keep his returner job on top of being a starting corner, but Jackson wants to stay involved on offense. Jackson was fantasy's No. 10 corner last year for IDP leagues and remains one of the top assets at his position.