Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Colin Jeter
(TE)
JoJo Natson, Jr.
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Mo Alie-Cox
(TE)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Marcus Leak
(WR)
Brandon Radcliff
(RB)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Al-Damion Riles
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Dalton Crossan
(RB)
Trey Griffey
(WR)
Marlon Mack
(RB)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Darrell Daniels
(TE)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Phillip Walker
(QB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Bug Howard
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Malik Hooker | Defensive Back | #29
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 4/2/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 206
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (15) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/18/2017: Signed a four-year contract. The deal includes a team option for a fifth season.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts signed first-round S Malik Hooker to a four-year contract.
As with all first-round picks, his deal comes with a team option for a fifth year. Hooker is currently recovering from offseason shoulder and sports hernia surgeries, but he is expected to be ready for training camp. He should step into a starting role as soon as he is healthy.
May 18 - 12:19 PM
Source:
colts.com
Colts first-round S Malik Hooker (shoulder, groin) expects to be ready for training camp.
Hooker underwent shoulder and sports hernia surgeries after the season. He will likely miss the entire offseason program, but there does not seem to be much worry about his availability for camp. A ball hawk who has earned Ed Reed comparisons, Hooker has the look of an impact rookie.
May 12 - 1:09 PM
Source:
Stephen H
Colts selected Ohio State S Malik Hooker with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Hooker (6’1/206) turned pro as a redshirt sophomore after breaking out for 5.5 tackles for loss and seven interceptions in 2016, including three pick sixes. He averaged an absurd 25.9 yards per runback on his turnovers forced, playing free safety like a ball-hawking wideout. Hooker underwent shoulder and sports hernia surgeries in January, but should be 100% well before camp. Blessed with huge hands (10 3’4") and innate playmaking ability, Hooker is a pure center fielder who has some issues in run support but has drawn Ed Reed comparisons for his back-end vision and field-flipping takeaway skills.
Apr 27 - 10:01 PM
The Cleveland Plain Dealer believes the Browns would feel "hard-pressed" to pass on Ohio State S Malik Hooker if he's available at No. 12.
Hooker is generally considered a top-10 pick, though he is recovering from sports-hernia and shoulder operations. Reporter Mary Kay Cabot believes the Browns would only consider a trade up for Hooker if they believed they could get one of their quarterback targets later, perhaps at No. 33.
Apr 4 - 7:02 PM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Colts first-rounder Malik Hooker signs deal
May 18 - 12:19 PM
Malik Hooker expects to be ready for camp
May 12 - 1:09 PM
Colts take S Malik Hooker at No. 15 overall
Apr 27 - 10:01 PM
Report: Browns interested in S Malik Hooker
Apr 4 - 7:02 PM
More Malik Hooker Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Malik Hooker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Malik Hooker's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Malik Hooker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Malik Hooker's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Speaking Monday, Andrew Luck confirmed his shoulder operation stemmed from his Sept. 2015 injury.
Luck got his shoulder wrecked in Week 3 2015 against the Titans, missing the first two starts of his career. He treated the issue with rest and rehab the past two years, but decided the regimen was no longer enough. Missing the entire offseason, Luck is considered questionable for the start of camp, but has insisted he will be ready for Week 1.
Apr 17
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Marlon Mack
4
Josh Ferguson
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Kamar Aiken
3
Chester Rogers
4
Marcus Leak
5
Bug Howard
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
3
Brandon Williams
4
Mo Alie-Cox
5
Darrell Daniels
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
3
Fahn Cooper
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Adam Redmond
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Brian Schwenke
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Blake Muir
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Zach Banner
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
