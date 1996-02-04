Player Page

Weather | Roster

Malik Hooker | Defensive Back | #29

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/2/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 206
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (15) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Colts signed first-round S Malik Hooker to a four-year contract.
As with all first-round picks, his deal comes with a team option for a fifth year. Hooker is currently recovering from offseason shoulder and sports hernia surgeries, but he is expected to be ready for training camp. He should step into a starting role as soon as he is healthy. May 18 - 12:19 PM
Source: colts.com
More Malik Hooker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Malik Hooker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Malik Hooker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Malik Hooker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Malik Hooker's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Marlon Mack
4Josh Ferguson
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Kamar Aiken
3Chester Rogers
4Marcus Leak
5Bug Howard
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Brandon Williams
4Mo Alie-Cox
5Darrell Daniels
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
3Fahn Cooper
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Adam Redmond
C1Ryan Kelly
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Blake Muir
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Zach Banner
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 