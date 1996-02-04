Malik Hooker | Defensive Back | #29 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (21) / 4/2/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 206 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (15) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 5/18/2017: Signed a four-year contract. The deal includes a team option for a fifth season. Share: Tweet

Colts signed first-round S Malik Hooker to a four-year contract. As with all first-round picks, his deal comes with a team option for a fifth year. Hooker is currently recovering from offseason shoulder and sports hernia surgeries, but he is expected to be ready for training camp. He should step into a starting role as soon as he is healthy. Source: colts.com

Colts first-round S Malik Hooker (shoulder, groin) expects to be ready for training camp. Hooker underwent shoulder and sports hernia surgeries after the season. He will likely miss the entire offseason program, but there does not seem to be much worry about his availability for camp. A ball hawk who has earned Ed Reed comparisons, Hooker has the look of an impact rookie. Source: Stephen H

Colts selected Ohio State S Malik Hooker with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Hooker (6’1/206) turned pro as a redshirt sophomore after breaking out for 5.5 tackles for loss and seven interceptions in 2016, including three pick sixes. He averaged an absurd 25.9 yards per runback on his turnovers forced, playing free safety like a ball-hawking wideout. Hooker underwent shoulder and sports hernia surgeries in January, but should be 100% well before camp. Blessed with huge hands (10 3’4") and innate playmaking ability, Hooker is a pure center fielder who has some issues in run support but has drawn Ed Reed comparisons for his back-end vision and field-flipping takeaway skills.