Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Marvin Hall
(WR)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
John Brown
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Travis Harvey
(WR)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Chris Hubert
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Stepfan Taylor
(RB)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
Chris Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Aaron Dobson
(WR)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
David Johnson
(RB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Terry McDonough | Center
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports there is a "good chance" the 49ers hire either Cardinals VP of player personnel Terry McDonough or Vikings assistant GM George Paton for their vacant general manager position.
Both are scheduled to meet on Saturday with presumptive head coach Kyle Shanahan, who is expected to have a large say in the final hire. McDonough reportedly told the 49ers his No. 1 choice for a coach would be Shanahan. Paton is also a candidate for the Colts opening and would likely choose the situation with a franchise quarterback over the 49ers if he has the choice. After a drawn-out process, it seems likely San Francisco finally hires someone this weekend.
Jan 26 - 12:26 PM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Terry McDonough will interview a second time for the 49ers' GM vacancy.
He's expected to interview Saturday in Atlanta along with Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, who is expected to be announced as the 49ers' new head coach. It looks like the Niners' GM search is down to two finalists: McDonough and Vikings assistant GM George Paton. McDonough has 25 years of scouting experience and has been with the Cardinals in his current role since 2014. His brother is ESPN Monday Night Football announcer Sean McDonough.
Jan 24 - 2:49 PM
Source:
Kent Somers on Twitter
'Good chance' 49ers hire McDonough or Paton
Jan 26 - 12:26 PM
McDonough to have second interview on Saturday
Jan 24 - 2:49 PM
More Terry McDonough Player News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
RB
1
David Johnson
Sidelined
David Johnson has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, and doesn't need surgery.
Johnson's injury looked brutal on replay, but he's escaped with the best-possible news. He needs "just" 6-8 weeks of rehab. Johnson finishes 2016 as the NFL's yards from scrimmage leader (2,118), and cleared the 100 barrier in 15-of-16 contests. Johnson's monumental workload will be a concern down the line, but still only 25, he'll be ready to go as a top-two fantasy running back for 2017.
Jan 2
2
Andre Ellington
3
Stepfan Taylor
4
Kerwynn Williams
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
John Brown
3
Chris Hubert
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
Marquis Bundy
3
Jeremy Ross
4
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Darren Fells
3
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
Earl Watford
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Taylor Boggs
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Daniel Munyer
RG
1
John Wetzel
2
Cole Toner
RT
1
Earl Watford
2
Givens Price
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
