CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports there is a "good chance" the 49ers hire either Cardinals VP of player personnel Terry McDonough or Vikings assistant GM George Paton for their vacant general manager position.

Both are scheduled to meet on Saturday with presumptive head coach Kyle Shanahan, who is expected to have a large say in the final hire. McDonough reportedly told the 49ers his No. 1 choice for a coach would be Shanahan. Paton is also a candidate for the Colts opening and would likely choose the situation with a franchise quarterback over the 49ers if he has the choice. After a drawn-out process, it seems likely San Francisco finally hires someone this weekend.