Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mark Dominik | Center

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (45) / 3/9/1971
College: Kansas
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora passes along Senior Bowl "scuttlebutt" that ex-Bucs GM Mark Dominik "could end up with the 49ers."
The 49ers are desperate to find a taker for their GM vacancy, which is so unappealing around the league because likely head coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to wield major personnel say and no one wants to work for CEO Jed York. Dominik was fired as Bucs GM following the 2013 season. He's spent the last three years working for ESPN, becoming one of the network's better analysts. Jan 25 - 9:47 PM
Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter
More Mark Dominik Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Lindley
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Bryan Bennett
5Brad Sorensen
6Mike Bercovici
7Tim Tebow
8G.J. Kinne
9B.J. Daniels
10Johnny Manziel
11Charlie Whitehurst
12Jerrod Johnson
13Seth Lobato
14Ryan Williams
15Matt Blanchard
16Dan LeFevour
17Austin Trainor
18Pat Devlin
19R.J. Archer
20Dylan Thompson
21Cody Fajardo
22Shane Carden
23Griffin Neal
24Marquise Williams
25Max Wittek
26Joe Licata
27McLeod Bethel-Thompson
28Jerry Lovelocke
29Chase Rettig
30Chandler Harnish
31Dalyn Williams
32Jake Waters
RB1Joseph Randle
2Zurlon Tipton
3Toby Gerhart
4Dominique Williams
5Joique Bell
6Alonzo Harris
7C.J. Spiller
8LaMichael James
9Jhurell Pressley
10Stevan Ridley
11Anthony Dixon
12Josh Harris
13Brandon Wegher
14Brandon Ross
15Zac Stacy
16Kenneth Harper
17Jawon Chisholm
18Jahwan Edwards
19Ross Scheuerman
20Darrin Reaves
21Jerome Smith
22Isaiah Pead
23Dan Herron
24Keshawn Hill
25LaVance Taylor
26Michael Dyer
27Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
FB1Erik Lorig
2Emil Igwenagu
3Jorvorskie Lane
4James Casey
5Joe Don Duncan
6Derrick Coleman
7Ryan Mueller
8Tommy Bohanon
9Henry Hynoski
10Sam Bergen
11Brad Smelley
12Patrick Skov
13Soma Vainuku
14Rod Smith
15Jordan Campbell
16John Conner
17Zach Boren
18Kiero Small
19J.C. Copeland
20Joey Iosefa
21Blake Renaud
22Alstevis Squirewell
23Sione Houma
WR11Jerome Simpson
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Dwayne Bowe
5James Jones
6Kyle Prater
7Tyler Davis
8Hakeem Nicks
9Josh Morgan
10Jacoby Ford
11Douglas McNeil
12Preston Parker
13Greg Little
14Kris Durham
15Greg Salas
16Keshawn Martin
17Miles Austin
18Kain Colter
19DeAndre Reaves
20Armon Binns
21Carlton Mitchell
22Nick Harwell
23Reggie Dunn
24T.J. Graham
25Damaris Johnson
26Tevin Reese
27Issac Blakeney
28Terrell Sinkfield
29Joshua Stangby
30Zach D'Orazio
31Kenzel Doe
32Jared Dangerfield
33Damian Williams
34Nate Washington
35Josh Lenz
36Robert Herron
37Solomon Patton
38Ricky Collins
39Jaxon Shipley
40Tyler Murphy
41Marquez Clark
42Josh Harper
43Travis Labhart
44Donatella Luckett
45Josh Stewart
46Marlon Moore
47Quinshad Davis
48Rashaun Simonise
49Reece Horn
50Devin Lucien
51Chandler Worthy
52Richard Mullaney
53Duke Williams
54David Porter
55L'Damian Washington
56Jarrett Boykin
57Lance Lewis
58Joseph Anderson
59Jeff Beathard
60Tyler McDonald
61Ezell Ruffin
62DaVaris Daniels
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8A.J. Jenkins
9Griff Whalen
10Emory Blake
11Kevin Smith
12R.J. Harris
13Jonathan Krause
14Austin Pettis
15Ryan Whalen
16Joe Morgan
17Jacoby Jones
18Onterio McCalebb
19Ryan Broyles
20Nathan Palmer
21DeVier Posey
22Shakim Phillips
23Andre Debose
24Mike Brown
25Tandon Doss
26Devante Davis
27Devon Wylie
28Mike Williams
29Jimmie Hunt
30Jay Lee
31Reggie Bell
32Brandon Shippen
33Mekale McKay
34Milton Williams III
35Michael Preston
36Phil Bates
37Valdez Showers
38Amir Carlisle
39DeAndre Carter
40Marcus Harris
41Clyde Gates
42Ryan Lankford
43Isiah Ferguson
44Daniel Rodriguez
45A.J. Cruz
46James Butler
47Paul McRoberts
48Kadron Boone
49Kashif Moore
50Kenbrell Thompkins
51Saalim Hakim
52Juron Criner
53Titus Davis
54Andre Davis
55Demetrius Wilson
56Josh Reese
57DiAndre Campbell
58Trevor Harman
59Durron Neal
60David Glidden
61Kieran Duncan
62Jarvis Turner
63T.J. Thorpe
64Michael Bennett
65Paul Browning
66Austin Willis
67Stephen Hill
68Tom Nelson
69Leonard Hankerson
70Chris King
71Trindon Holliday
72Tevin Jones
73Marken Michel
74Christion Jones
75Levi Norwood
76Ed Williams
77Danny Anthrop
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Chris Givens
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Dante Rosario
5Zach Sudfeld
6Tony Moeaki
7Mickey Shuler
8Beau Gardner
9Michael Cooper
10Matt Spaeth
11Andrew Quarless
12Kyle Miller
13Chase Ford
14Nic Jacobs
15E.J. Bibbs
16Bruce Miller
17Brian Parker
18Orson Charles
19Richard Gordon
20Nick Kasa
21Chase Dixon
22David Paulson
23Chase Coffman
24Cameron Clear
25Justice Cunningham
26Ryan Malleck
27Steve Maneri
28Henry Krieger-Coble
29Casey Pierce
30Mike McFarland
31Rob Blanchflower
32Jacob Maxwell
33D.J. Williams
34Ryan Taylor
35Konrad Reuland
36Brett Brackett
37Michael Egnew
38Adrien Robinson
39Anthony Denham
40Jake Murphy
41Rory Anderson
42John Peters
43Jake McGee
44Jay Rome
45J.P. Holtz
46Bryce Williams
47Braxton Deaver
48M.J. McFarland
49Clayton Echard
50Kevin Greene
51Brandon Barden
52Gerell Robinson
53Dan Light
54Jack Tabb
55Jordan Thompson
56Arthur Lynch
LT1Takoby Cofield
2Kyle Roberts
3Micah Hatchie
4Jason Fox
5Tyson Chandler
6Rob Crisp
7Reid Fragel
8Eugene Monroe
9Charles Brown
10Cameron Bradfield
11Colin Kelly
12Cody Booth
13Justin Renfrow
14David Foucault
15Andrew McDonald
16Carter Bykowski
17David Hedelin
18Taylor Fallin
19Tyler Johnstone
20John Weidenaar
21Vince Kowalski
22Lars Hanson
23Garry Williams
24Cameron Jefferson
25Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Antoine Everett
3Clay DeBord
4Ben Heenan
5Josh James
6Edawn Coughman
7Mackenzy Bernadeau
8Jamil Douglas
9Jake Bernstein
10Collin Rahrig
11Vi Teofilo
12Darren Keyton
13Tanner Hawkinson
14Adrian Bellard
15Chris Watt
16Brian Folkerts
17Matthew Masifilo
18Al Bond
19Lene Maiava
20Jamison Lalk
21Isiah Cage
22Alex Cooper
23Chris Barker
24Garrick Mayweather
25Kaleb Eulls
C1Marcus Henry
2Fernando Velasco
3Jacques McClendon
4Drew Nowak
5Garth Gerhart
6Jack Allen
7Manuel Ramirez
8Julian Vandervelde
9Mitchell Bell
10Braxston Cave
11Robert Kugler
12Trevor Robinson
13Reese Dismukes
14Dillon Farrell
15Barrett Jones
16Dalton Freeman
17Ian Silberman
18Mike Matthews
19Ben Clarke
20Brian De La Puente
21Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Geoff Schwartz
4Garrett Gilkey
5Cyril Lemon
6Amini Silatolu
7Paul Fanaika
8Will Pericak
9Ryan Seymour
10Jared Smith
11Leon Brown
12Kitt O'Brien
13Darrion Weems
14Kadeem Edwards
15Shahbaz Ahmed
16Trip Thurman
17Adam Replogle
18Karim Barton
19Brett Boyko
20Malcolm Bunche
21Ryker Mathews
22Boston Stiverson
23Terran Vaughn
24Donovan Williams
25Antoine McClain
26Blake Muir
27Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Avery Young
3Kevin Graf
4Tayo Fabuluje
5Erik Pears
6Adrian Bellard
7Khalif Barnes
8Jeff Adams
9Bryce Harris
10Mitchell Van Dyk
11John Kling
12Nick Ritcher
13Patrick Miller
14Kona Schwenke
15Zeth Ramsay
16Ryan Mack
17Torian White
18Lamar Holmes
19Luke Marquardt
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Travis Coons
4Josh Brown
5Blair Walsh
6Mike Meyer
7Andrew Furney
8Justin Manton
9Corey Acosta
10Ka'imi Fairbairn
11Giorgio Tavecchio
12Marshall Morgan
13Marshall Koehn
14Nick Rose
15Carey Spear
16Billy Cundiff
17Jaden Oberkrom
18Shaun Suisham
19Brandon Bogotay
20Zach Hocker
21Kyle Brindza
22Taylor Bertolet
23Brad Craddock
24Aldrick Rosas
25Devon Bell
26Shayne Graham
27Tom Obarski
28Ty Long
 

 