[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Dom Williams
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Adam Zaruba
(TE)
Corey Clement | Running Back | #30
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 11/2/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 220
College:
Wisconsin
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/6/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Corey Clement rushed three times for eight yards and caught 4-of-5 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Super Bowl 52 upset of the Patriots.
Clement delivered three huge plays in the passing game, turning a quick screen into a 16-yard gain down to the five-yard line on Philly’s opening drive, ripping a 55-yard reception on a wheel route, and making a diving 22-yard touchdown catch on the Eagles’ first drive of the second half. A versatile undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, Clement shined as a special teams player and situational back, totaling 444 yards from scrimmage with six TDs. Pending backfield acquisitions, Clement enters the offseason as the favorite for No. 2 duties behind Jay Ajayi. LeGarrette Blount is a free agent.
Feb 4 - 10:32 PM
Corey Clement rushed six times for 24 yards in the Eagles' Week 14 win over the Rams, adding a 28-yard reception.
Clement was again the third back in the Eagles' three-man rotation. Even with Carson Wentz (knee) possibly done for the season, Clement will lack re-draft value in Weeks 15 and 16 unless one of LeGarrette Blount or Jay Ajayi gets hurt.
Sun, Dec 10, 2017 08:34:00 PM
Corey Clement rushed three times for seven yards in Week 13 against Seattle.
He added three catches for 30 yards. Clement played behind Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount early, but got pass-game work late in the fourth quarter. He's now been held under 40 total yards in two straight weeks. Despite his red-zone success, Clement remains just a bench stash.
Mon, Dec 4, 2017 12:02:00 AM
Corey Clement rushed four times for 27 yards and hauled in his only target for 12 yards in the Eagles' Week 12 win over Chicago.
Clement was not involved early, but he showed up in the two-minute drill before the first half and took three carries for 25 yards. He saw two more touches in the second half, but it was a quiet game for a player who had scored four touchdowns in the previous two games. Those were always likely to go away, however, and it will be tough for Clement to see enough touches in a backfield also including LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi. He is just a bench stash in deeper leagues.
Sun, Nov 26, 2017 04:25:00 PM
Clement tallies 108 yards, TD in SB52 upset
Feb 4 - 10:32 PM
Corey Clement totals 52 yards vs. Rams
Sun, Dec 10, 2017 08:34:00 PM
Corey Clement totals 37 yards in Week 13
Mon, Dec 4, 2017 12:02:00 AM
Corey Clement touches the ball five times
Sun, Nov 26, 2017 04:25:00 PM
More Corey Clement Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
PHI
16
74
321
20.1
4.3
0
4
10
123
7.7
12.3
0
2
0
49
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
PHI
16
74
321
20.1
4.3
0
4
10
123
7.7
12.3
0
2
0
49
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@KC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
NYG
6
22
3.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
35
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@LAC
10
30
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
ARZ
7
17
2.4
0
1
22
22.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 12
@CAR
2
2
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
1
6
6.0
0
1
9
9.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
SF
10
54
5.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
DEN
12
51
4.3
2
1
15
15.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@DAL
6
50
8.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
CHI
4
27
6.8
0
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@SEA
3
7
2.3
0
3
30
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@LAR
6
24
4.0
0
1
28
28.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYG
4
17
4.3
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
14
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
OAK
2
14
7.0
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
DAL
1
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
Sidelined
Carson Wentz (knee) is "hopeful" he'll be ready for Week 1.
Wentz also revealed he tore his LCL in addition to his ACL on December 10. He underwent surgery to repair both knee ligaments on December 13. Wentz was the MVP frontrunner before his injury and has no plans to alter the way he plays. The former second overall pick was originally given a 9-12 month recovery window, so his availability for Week 1 could go down to the wire.
Jan 26
2
Nick Foles
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Corey Clement
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Corey Clement
3RB
1
Corey Clement
2
Jay Ajayi
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Mack Hollins
3
Marcus Johnson
4
Shelton Gibson
WR2
1
Torrey Smith
2
Nelson Agholor
3
Marquess Wilson
4
Dom Williams
WR3
1
Nelson Agholor
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Josh Perkins
4
Adam Zaruba
LT
1
Jason Peters
Sidelined
Eagles LT Jason Peters (knee, injured reserve) plans to play in 2018.
"They hadn’t asked me, but I’m going to be back," the 36-year-old said. "If they don’t want me, I’m still [going] somewhere." Peters has been sidelined since October because of a torn ACL and MCL, but he is already back running and looks on track for the start of 2018. He was also playing well before the injury, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai has mostly struggled in his place. Cap concerns could cause Philly to move on, especially if they do not think he can return to an effective level coming off a serious injury, but the Eagles will likely do their best to keep Peters around for another season.
Jan 30
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG
1
Stefen Wisniewski
2
Isaac Seumalo
C
1
Jason Kelce
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
RT
1
Lane Johnson
K
1
Jake Elliott
