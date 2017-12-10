Player Page

Weather | Roster

Corey Clement | Running Back | #30

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 220
College: Wisconsin
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Corey Clement rushed three times for eight yards and caught 4-of-5 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Super Bowl 52 upset of the Patriots.
Clement delivered three huge plays in the passing game, turning a quick screen into a 16-yard gain down to the five-yard line on Philly’s opening drive, ripping a 55-yard reception on a wheel route, and making a diving 22-yard touchdown catch on the Eagles’ first drive of the second half. A versatile undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, Clement shined as a special teams player and situational back, totaling 444 yards from scrimmage with six TDs. Pending backfield acquisitions, Clement enters the offseason as the favorite for No. 2 duties behind Jay Ajayi. LeGarrette Blount is a free agent. Feb 4 - 10:32 PM
More Corey Clement Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017PHI167432120.14.304101237.712.302049000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017PHI167432120.14.304101237.712.302049000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@WAS00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@KC00.0000.0000000
3Sep 24NYG6223.7100.00035000
4Oct 1@LAC10303.0000.0000000
5Oct 8ARZ7172.4012222.0000000
6Oct 12@CAR221.0000.0000000
7Oct 23WAS166.00199.0100000
8Oct 29SF10545.4000.0000000
9Nov 5DEN12514.3211515.0100000
11Nov 19@DAL6508.3100.0000000
12Nov 26CHI4276.8011212.0000000
13Dec 3@SEA372.3033010.0000000
14Dec 10@LAR6244.0012828.0000000
15Dec 17@NYG4174.30111.00014000
16Dec 25OAK2147.00166.0000000
17Dec 31DAL10.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3RB1Corey Clement
2Jay Ajayi
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Marcus Johnson
4Shelton Gibson
WR21Torrey Smith
2Nelson Agholor
3Marquess Wilson
4Dom Williams
WR31Nelson Agholor
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Josh Perkins
4Adam Zaruba
LT1Jason Peters
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG1Stefen Wisniewski
2Isaac Seumalo
C1Jason Kelce
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
RT1Lane Johnson
K1Jake Elliott
 

 