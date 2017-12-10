Corey Clement | Running Back | #30 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (23) / 11/2/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 220 College: Wisconsin Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News

Corey Clement rushed three times for eight yards and caught 4-of-5 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Super Bowl 52 upset of the Patriots. Clement delivered three huge plays in the passing game, turning a quick screen into a 16-yard gain down to the five-yard line on Philly’s opening drive, ripping a 55-yard reception on a wheel route, and making a diving 22-yard touchdown catch on the Eagles’ first drive of the second half. A versatile undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, Clement shined as a special teams player and situational back, totaling 444 yards from scrimmage with six TDs. Pending backfield acquisitions, Clement enters the offseason as the favorite for No. 2 duties behind Jay Ajayi. LeGarrette Blount is a free agent.

Corey Clement rushed six times for 24 yards in the Eagles' Week 14 win over the Rams, adding a 28-yard reception. Clement was again the third back in the Eagles' three-man rotation. Even with Carson Wentz (knee) possibly done for the season, Clement will lack re-draft value in Weeks 15 and 16 unless one of LeGarrette Blount or Jay Ajayi gets hurt.

Corey Clement rushed three times for seven yards in Week 13 against Seattle. He added three catches for 30 yards. Clement played behind Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount early, but got pass-game work late in the fourth quarter. He's now been held under 40 total yards in two straight weeks. Despite his red-zone success, Clement remains just a bench stash.