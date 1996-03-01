Player Page

DeShone Kizer | Quarterback

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/3/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 230
College: Notre Dame
Cardinals GM Steve Keim acknowledged that finding a long-term quarterback is high on Arizona's list of priorities.
The Cardinals were lucky to get back Carson Palmer for one more year after a battered-and-bruised 2016 season. "You’re not a GM for long if you don’t find (a quarterback)," said Keim. "I have to do a better job, with my staff and the coaching staff, we have to identify the right guy and put this organization in position to have success for years to come." Big with a cannon arm, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer profiles as a signal caller that would fit coach Bruce Arians' vertical passing game. The Cardinals are a sneaky bet to draft a quarterback at No. 13 overall. Feb 13 - 4:33 PM
