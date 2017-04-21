Welcome,
date 2017-04-21
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Corey Clement
(RB)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
David Njoku
(TE)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Cooper Kupp
(WR)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Patrick Mahomes
(QB)
John Ross
(WR)
Davis Webb
(QB)
Evan Engram
(TE)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Jeremy McNichols
(RB)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Mike Williams
(WR)
Garrett Fugate
(QB)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
O.J. Howard | Tight End
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/19/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 249
College:
Alabama
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
14-of-16 NFL scouts polled by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel named Alabama's O.J. Howard this year's top draft-eligible tight end.
Howard crushed the field, as Miami's David Njoku finished a distant second with just one first-place vote and Ole Miss WR/TE Evan Engram garnered the final first-place vote. The Journal-Sentinel used a "points" system based on the scouts' 1-5 rankings. That "points" system resulted in Howard at No. 1, Njoku at No. 2, Engram at No. 3, South Alabama's Gerald Everett at No. 4, and injured Jake Butt of Michigan at No. 5 among draft-eligible tight ends.
Apr 22 - 10:13 PM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Alabama TE O.J. Howard is "clearly at the top" of the Giants' draft board.
Howard's stock is rising rapidly and it's hard to envision him still being around when the Giants pick at 23rd overall. Raanan believes the Giants are also high on Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey, who might be more realistic at 23. For the Giants, Howard would be a massive upgrade on Will Tye, who earned PFF's worst grade out of 65 qualifiers at tight end last season.
Apr 9 - 12:37 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Alabama TE O.J. Howard blazed 4.51 in the forty-yard dash at the Combine.
It's an incredible time for a 6-foot-5, 251-pound tight end, matching Leonard Fournette's 4.51 which Fournette performed at *only* 240 pounds. Howard also posted outstanding marks in the broad jump (10'1"), three-cone drill (6.85), and bench press (22 reps). A complete tight end whose blocking jumped off his college tape, Howard offers immense upside as a lock top-20 draft pick.
Mar 5 - 5:46 PM
According to most observers, Alabama TE O.J. Howard has been the "most complete player" at Senior Bowl practices this week.
The game will be played this weekend. "He put on a show," said ESPN's Matt Bowen. And according to ESPN's Todd McShay, "it was clear after the first practice" that Howard is the "best player here." McShay projects Howard as a "top 20-25 pick" in the first round. Howard is a rocked-up 6'5/249 with long arms and massive hands. He was a bit underused in college, but most NFL personnel feel Howard can be an All-Pro. He has a sky-high ceiling as a playmaker at tight end.
Jan 27 - 8:28 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
14-of-16 scouts vote O.J. Howard as top TE
Apr 22 - 10:13 PM
O.J. Howard atop Giants' draft board
Apr 9 - 12:37 PM
O.J. Howard aces the Combine
Mar 5 - 5:46 PM
O.J. Howard shining at Senior Bowl practices
Jan 27 - 8:28 AM
More O.J. Howard Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
