O.J. Howard | Tight End Team: College Player Age / DOB: (22) / 11/19/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 249 College: Alabama Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

14-of-16 NFL scouts polled by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel named Alabama's O.J. Howard this year's top draft-eligible tight end. Howard crushed the field, as Miami's David Njoku finished a distant second with just one first-place vote and Ole Miss WR/TE Evan Engram garnered the final first-place vote. The Journal-Sentinel used a "points" system based on the scouts' 1-5 rankings. That "points" system resulted in Howard at No. 1, Njoku at No. 2, Engram at No. 3, South Alabama's Gerald Everett at No. 4, and injured Jake Butt of Michigan at No. 5 among draft-eligible tight ends. Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Alabama TE O.J. Howard is "clearly at the top" of the Giants' draft board. Howard's stock is rising rapidly and it's hard to envision him still being around when the Giants pick at 23rd overall. Raanan believes the Giants are also high on Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey, who might be more realistic at 23. For the Giants, Howard would be a massive upgrade on Will Tye, who earned PFF's worst grade out of 65 qualifiers at tight end last season. Source: ESPN.com

Alabama TE O.J. Howard blazed 4.51 in the forty-yard dash at the Combine. It's an incredible time for a 6-foot-5, 251-pound tight end, matching Leonard Fournette's 4.51 which Fournette performed at *only* 240 pounds. Howard also posted outstanding marks in the broad jump (10'1"), three-cone drill (6.85), and bench press (22 reps). A complete tight end whose blocking jumped off his college tape, Howard offers immense upside as a lock top-20 draft pick.