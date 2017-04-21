Player Page

O.J. Howard | Tight End

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/19/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 249
College: Alabama
14-of-16 NFL scouts polled by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel named Alabama's O.J. Howard this year's top draft-eligible tight end.
Howard crushed the field, as Miami's David Njoku finished a distant second with just one first-place vote and Ole Miss WR/TE Evan Engram garnered the final first-place vote. The Journal-Sentinel used a "points" system based on the scouts' 1-5 rankings. That "points" system resulted in Howard at No. 1, Njoku at No. 2, Engram at No. 3, South Alabama's Gerald Everett at No. 4, and injured Jake Butt of Michigan at No. 5 among draft-eligible tight ends. Apr 22 - 10:13 PM
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
