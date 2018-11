Skill Players

Pos Role Name

QB 1 Blake Bortles

2 Cody Kessler

RB 1 Leonard Fournette

2 Carlos Hyde

4 Corey Grant I.L.

Jaguars placed Corey Grant (foot) on injured reserve. Grant suffered a Lisfranc injury against the Chiefs in Week 5 and is done for the season. He should be healthy once free agency opens next spring.

GLB 1 Leonard Fournette

2 Carlos Hyde

3RB 1 Leonard Fournette

FB 1 Tommy Bohanon

WR1 1 Keelan Cole

2 D.J. Chark Sidelined

Jags WR D.J. Chark (quad) is out for Week 12 against the Bills. Chark has run as the team's third wideout ever since Keelan Cole lost a fumble prior to Jacksonville's bye. Cole should re-enter three-wide sets, but it's admittedly a terrible matchup for all against the Bills' secondary. Blake Bortles will also be tasked in getting all the ball without LT Josh Walker (foot/ankle) protecting his blindside.

3 Rashad Greene

WR2 1 Donte Moncrief

2 Dede Westbrook

3 Jaydon Mickens I.L.

Jaguars placed WR Jaydon Mickens on injured reserve. A special teamer, Mickens fractured his ankle in the Jags' Week 6 loss.

WR3 1 Dede Westbrook

TE 1 Niles Paul I.L.

Jaguars TE Niles Paul suffered a sprained MCL Week 6 against the Cowboys. Paul caught seven passes for 65 yards against the Chiefs in Week 5 filling in for an injured Austin Seferian-Jenkins. He was expected to keep that role moving forward, but he suffered a knee injury after just three snaps against the Cowboys. He will likely miss a couple of games at least. James O'Shaughnessy is next up on the depth chart, although the Jaguars could add some help.

3 Ben Koyack

4 Blake Bell

5 Austin Seferian-Jenkins I.L.

Jaguars placed Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) on injured reserve. Coach Doug Marrone said it is possible Seferian-Jenkins returns this season. ASJ has been dealing with a core-muscle injury all year, but he appeared to aggravate the injury against the Chiefs on Sunday. Niles Paul caught seven passes for 65 yards filling in for Seferian-Jenkins in the second half. He is worth a look with tight end as thin as ever.

LT 1 Ereck Flowers

2 Cam Robinson I.L.

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson suffered a torn ACL Week 2 against the Patriots. It looked like a serious injury on the field, and that, unfortunately, turned out to be the case. Robinson should land on injured reserve this week. The only good news is he should be 100 percent well before next season. With Robinson out, the Jags will turn to Josh Wells at left tackle.

3 Josh Wells I.L.

Jaguars designated LT Josh Wells (groin, IR) to return. Wells got in some practice reps this week. He should come off IR when first eligible in Week 15. Ereck Flowers will continue to start at left tackle until Wells returns

LG 1 Andrew Norwell I.L.

Jaguars placed LG Andrew Norwell on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his season. Coach Doug Marrone said it's unclear if Norwell requires surgery. It's an inglorious end to Norwell's first highly-paid campaign in Jacksonville. Norwell did do his job when on the field, earning typically high marks from Pro Football Focus. It is worth noting they were down from his elite 2017, however. Now 27, Norwell will be missing his first games since 2015. He should be ready to rock for training camp next summer. Norwell is signed through 2022.

2 Chris Reed

C 1 Brandon Linder I.L.

Jaguars C Brandon Linder (knee) is out for the season. He'll have surgery. The injury compounds Jacksonville's previous losses of multiple left tackles, robbing them of 2-of-5 starting offensive linemen. Linder was having a terrific season, grading out as a top-five center in PFF's grades.

2 Tyler Shatley

RG 1 Patrick Omameh

3 Josh Walker Sidelined

Jaguars declared LT Josh Walker, QB Landry Jones, WR Rashad Greene Sr. , RB Dave Williams, CB Quenton Meeks, LB Martrell Spaight, and DT Eli Ankou inactive for Sunday's Week 11 game versus the Steelers. Walker is dealing with a foot injury that forced him from last Sunday's game versus the Colts. He had previously started the past four games as left tackle for the Jaguars, allowing two sacks and five QB hits. With Walker inactive, the Jaguars will start former first-round pick Erik Flowers at left tackle versus a Pittsburgh defense that is tied for the league-lead in sacks per game (3.4).

RT 1 Jermey Parnell

2 Corey Robinson

3 Will Richardson I.L.

Jaguars OT Will Richardson is expected to open the year in a swing role. There was talk Richardson could compete for the right guard job, but he was limited to tackle in the offseason. The Jaguars view Richardson as a potential replacement for Jermey Parnell, who has no guaranteed money beyond this season. Parnell's injury history gives Richardson a good chance of making rookie-year starts.

4 Ereck Flowers