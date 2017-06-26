Player Page

Weather | Roster

George Paton | Guard

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Vikings have denied the Packers' request to interview assistant GM George Paton for Green Bay's general-manager vacancy.
Paton is wrapping up his 11th season with the Vikings and has been a hot name on the GM circuit for a number of years. He declined to interview with the Chiefs over the summer and reportedly wasn't all that interested in the 49ers' gig despite interviewing for it. The Vikings understandably aren't going to willingly help their chief rival, Green Bay, find its replacement for Ted Thompson. Jan 5 - 11:22 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More George Paton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Case Keenum
2Teddy Bridgewater
RB1Latavius Murray
2Jerick McKinnon
3Mack Brown
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jerick McKinnon
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Latavius Murray
FB1C.J. Ham
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Michael Floyd
3Jarius Wright
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Stacy Coley
WR31Laquon Treadwell
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Kyle Carter
LT1Riley Reiff
2Rashod Hill
LG1Jeremiah Sirles
C1Pat Elflein
2Cornelius Edison
RG1Joe Berger
2Danny Isidora
RT1Joe Berger
2Aviante Collins
K1Kai Forbath
 

 