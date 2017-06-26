George Paton | Guard Team: Minnesota Vikings Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Vikings have denied the Packers' request to interview assistant GM George Paton for Green Bay's general-manager vacancy. Paton is wrapping up his 11th season with the Vikings and has been a hot name on the GM circuit for a number of years. He declined to interview with the Chiefs over the summer and reportedly wasn't all that interested in the 49ers' gig despite interviewing for it. The Vikings understandably aren't going to willingly help their chief rival, Green Bay, find its replacement for Ted Thompson. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Vikings assistant GM George Paton declined to interview for the Chiefs' vacant GM position. The Chiefs fired John Dorsey last week. With coach Andy Reid seemingly the most important voice in Kansas City's front office, it is not surprising Paton wants to wait for a better opportunity. He was one of the finalists for the 49ers job in January. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

According to CSN Bay Area, it's "not certain" Vikings assistant GM George Paton would accept the 49ers' GM position if offered it. Paton had his second interview with the 49ers on Friday. He's also interviewed for the Colts' GM position, though Chiefs exec Chris Ballard is the favorite there. Paton is close with Vikings GM Rick Spielman and may decide to stay in Minnesota if he doesn't land the Colts' job. Cardinals personnel man Terry McDonough had his second interview for the 49ers' GM vacancy on Saturday. Source: CSN Bay Area