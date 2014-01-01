Player Page

Matt LaFleur | Center

Team: Atlanta Falcons
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Rams will seek permission to interview Falcons QBs coach Matt LaFleur for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.
The interest appears to be mutual. LaFleur served as the Redskins' QBs coach while Sean McVay, now the Rams' head honcho, coached tight ends for Washington. LaFleur would have a chance to develop Jared Goff in Los Angeles, but is also a leading candidate to replace Shanahan as the Falcons' offensive coordinator. There's also a chance he could follow Shanahan to San Francisco and become their OC. LaFleur was previously linked to the Jets, but they hired ex-Saints WRs coach John Morton as offensive coordinator. Feb 5 - 11:33 AM
Source: ESPN.com
