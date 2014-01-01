Matt LaFleur | Center Team: Atlanta Falcons Share: Tweet

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Rams will seek permission to interview Falcons QBs coach Matt LaFleur for their vacancy at offensive coordinator. The interest appears to be mutual. LaFleur served as the Redskins' QBs coach while Sean McVay, now the Rams' head honcho, coached tight ends for Washington. LaFleur would have a chance to develop Jared Goff in Los Angeles, but is also a leading candidate to replace Shanahan as the Falcons' offensive coordinator. There's also a chance he could follow Shanahan to San Francisco and become their OC. LaFleur was previously linked to the Jets, but they hired ex-Saints WRs coach John Morton as offensive coordinator. Source: ESPN.com

ESPN's Rich Cimini believes the Jets could be interested in Falcons QBs coach Matt LaFleur for their offensive coordinator vacancy. That might explain why the Jets still don't have an offensive coordinator nearly a month after Chan Gailey "retired." LaFleur has spent the last eight years working with Kyle Shanahan and could follow him to San Francisco after the Super Bowl. There's also a good chance LaFleur will stay behind and take over Shanahan's post as Falcons OC. Both options would probably be preferable to coaching the Jets' broken offense. Former Texans OC George Godsey and Saints WRs coach John Morton have emerged as frontrunners to replace Gailey in East Rutherford. Source: ESPN.com