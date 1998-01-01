John Morton | Wide Receiver

Sidelined

The Jets and LT Ryan Clady agreed to a contract restructure, delaying a $2.5 million roster bonus and lumping it into his 2017 base salary.

The bonus was due next month, but with Clady coming off yet another season-ending injury, the Jets wanted more time to evaluate the situation. Clady is now carrying a $10 million salary for 2017, none of which is guaranteed. The team can hold onto him through the summer or until GM Mike Maccagnan finds a new starting left tackle.