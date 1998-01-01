Welcome,
date 1998-01-01
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Brandon Bostick
(TE)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Chris Swain
(RB)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Nick Folk
(K)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Brandon Burks
(RB)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Khiry Robinson
(RB)
Jason Vander Laan
(QB)
Kellen Davis
(TE)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Ross Martin
(K)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Chris Owusu
(WR)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
John Morton | Wide Receiver
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
College:
Western Michigan
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jets hired Saints WRs coach John Morton as offensive coordinator.
No relation to ex-NFL receiver Johnnie Morton, John did have a cup of coffee as an NFL wideout in the early- and mid-1990s, but he rose to coaching significance under Jim Harbaugh at the University of San Diego in 2005, then spent nearly a decade with the Raiders. Morton spent the last two seasons overseeing Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead's development and Michael Thomas' record-setting rookie campaign. As Jets head coach Todd Bowles is a defensive mind, Morton should have near-full control over Gang Green's offense. In order for Morton to succeed, GM Mike Maccagnan will need to find him a competent quarterback.
Jan 29 - 3:06 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Jets tab John Morton to coordinate offense
Jan 29 - 3:06 PM
More John Morton Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets QB Bryce Petty will undergo surgery to repair his torn left (non-throwing) labrum next week.
It could be a lengthy recovery, though Petty should be ready for training camp. Petty showed nothing in his six appearances (four starts) this season, posting a 3:7 TD:INT ratio. It ended the fantasy that he could be the Jets' unlikely quarterback of the future. The Jets have invested major draft resources in the quarterback position since 2009 and have zero to show for it. Going on 26, Petty hasn't proven he can be a legitimate No. 2.
Dec 29
2
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
Matt Forte underwent arthroscopic knee surgery for his torn meniscus last Friday.
It's a minor operation. It's unclear if Forte will also require shoulder surgery. Now 31, Forte averaged 3.72 yards per carry in his first season as a Jet, his lowest mark since 2009. He's signed for $4 million in 2017. The Jets could seek an adjustment, but Forte will likely remain in New York.
Jan 2
2
Bilal Powell
3
Brandon Wilds
4
Brandon Burks
5
Khiry Robinson
Sidelined
Jets placed RB Khiry Robinson on injured reserve with a broken leg, ending his season.
Unfathomably, it's Robinson's third broken leg since November 2015, though this time it's in a "different spot." Playing on a one-year, $1.175 million contract, Robinson tallied eight carries in his lone appearance. Turning 27 on Wednesday, it could take a while for Robinson to find a new home in free agency.
Dec 27
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Chris Swain
WR1
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Quincy Enunwa
3
Robby Anderson
4
Charone Peake
5
Darius Jennings
WR2
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
Eric Decker underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday.
Decker already had hip surgery, but he had to wait until he was off crutches to get his shoulder taken care of. The rehab is expected to take eight months, putting him on track for a mid-summer return.
Nov 15
2
Jalin Marshall
3
Devin Smith
4
Frankie Hammond
5
Deshon Foxx
WR3
1
Quincy Enunwa
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2
Brandon Bostick
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Braedon Bowman
LT
1
Ryan Clady
Sidelined
The Jets and LT Ryan Clady agreed to a contract restructure, delaying a $2.5 million roster bonus and lumping it into his 2017 base salary.
The bonus was due next month, but with Clady coming off yet another season-ending injury, the Jets wanted more time to evaluate the situation. Clady is now carrying a $10 million salary for 2017, none of which is guaranteed. The team can hold onto him through the summer or until GM Mike Maccagnan finds a new starting left tackle.
Jan 27
2
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Nick Mangold
2
Wesley Johnson
RG
1
Craig Watts
RT
1
Breno Giacomini
Sidelined
Jets RT Breno Giacomini will undergo back surgery Wednesday.
The operation will shave down a herniated disc in Giacomini's back. The procedure carries a four-month recovery, but the Jets will likely take it easy with Giacomini during the offseason program. The right tackle should be ready for training camp.
Jan 2
2
Brent Qvale
3
Brandon Shell
K
1
Nick Folk
2
Ross Martin
