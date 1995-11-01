Player Page

Corey Davis | Wide Receiver

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/11/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 213
College: Western Michigan
Western Michigan WR Corey Davis (ankle surgery) may not run a forty-yard dash before the draft.
Davis had what was reported as "minor" ankle surgery in late January. It was known he wouldn't run at the Combine, but he won't be ready for Western Michigan's March 15 Pro Day, either. "It’s a high ankle sprain," Davis said Friday. "Two ligaments ended up being torn. I had that repaired with surgery six weeks back." One AFC scouting director said Davis could fall out of the top-20 picks if teams don't get a forty time on him before April's draft. Mar 3 - 10:12 PM
Source: Yahoo Sports
