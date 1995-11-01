Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Corey Davis | Wide Receiver
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/11/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 213
College:
Western Michigan
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Western Michigan WR Corey Davis (ankle surgery) may not run a forty-yard dash before the draft.
Davis had what was reported as "minor" ankle surgery in late January. It was known he wouldn't run at the Combine, but he won't be ready for Western Michigan's March 15 Pro Day, either. "It’s a high ankle sprain," Davis said Friday. "Two ligaments ended up being torn. I had that repaired with surgery six weeks back." One AFC scouting director said Davis could fall out of the top-20 picks if teams don't get a forty time on him before April's draft.
Mar 3 - 10:12 PM
Source:
Yahoo Sports
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Western Michigan WR Corey Davis recently underwent "minor ankle surgery."
Schefter reports he should be ready for rookie minicamp, but he will not run at the Combine. It is a blow for a smaller-school prospect who passed up his opportunity to compete at the Senior Bowl. Still, Davis is one of the best receivers in this draft. If his medicals check out, he should still be a first-round pick.
Feb 2 - 11:05 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Western Michigan WR Corey Davis suffered an ankle injury in training and may miss the Combine.
It would be a big disappointment after Davis skipped the Senior Bowl. Davis piled up 331 catches for 5,278 yards and 52 touchdowns in his four-year college career and is likely to come off the board in the first round. Some evaluators we respect believe Davis is the most talented wideout in this year's class.
Jan 31 - 12:18 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Prospect Corey Davis may not run before draft
Mar 3 - 10:12 PM
Corey Davis has surgery, won't run at Combine
Feb 2 - 11:05 AM
Corey Davis injures ankle, may miss Combine
Jan 31 - 12:18 PM
More Corey Davis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
