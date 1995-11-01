Corey Davis | Wide Receiver Team: College Player Age / DOB: (22) / 1/11/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 213 College: Western Michigan Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Western Michigan WR Corey Davis (ankle surgery) may not run a forty-yard dash before the draft. Davis had what was reported as "minor" ankle surgery in late January. It was known he wouldn't run at the Combine, but he won't be ready for Western Michigan's March 15 Pro Day, either. "It’s a high ankle sprain," Davis said Friday. "Two ligaments ended up being torn. I had that repaired with surgery six weeks back." One AFC scouting director said Davis could fall out of the top-20 picks if teams don't get a forty time on him before April's draft. Source: Yahoo Sports

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Western Michigan WR Corey Davis recently underwent "minor ankle surgery." Schefter reports he should be ready for rookie minicamp, but he will not run at the Combine. It is a blow for a smaller-school prospect who passed up his opportunity to compete at the Senior Bowl. Still, Davis is one of the best receivers in this draft. If his medicals check out, he should still be a first-round pick. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter