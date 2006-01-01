Robert Saleh | Center

Falcons passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson is also interviewing on Friday. Supposedly Niners coach Kyle Shanahan envisions Henderson and Saleh working together as co-defensive coordinators. Saleh interviewed for the Chargers' vacancy at LBs coach last month but now they're going in a different direction.

Saleh was expected to reunite with Gus Bradley on the Chargers' staff, but this is now the second time he has been linked with the 49ers. It's a first for Henderson, who served as defensive passing-game coordinator for the Falcons last season after four years as the DBs coach for the Cowboys. With a purely offensive-minded head coach, the 49ers need strong leadership on the defensive side.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the 49ers are targeting former Jaguars LBs coach Robert Saleh for their opening at defensive coordinator.

He was let go by the Jaguars shortly after the season. Saleh was expected to join San Diego's staff as a linebackers coach (where he'd be reunited with ex-Jags coach Gus Bradley), but that could change now that the 49ers are showing interest. The 38-year-old has coached in the NFL since 2006 but has never been a defensive coordinator. San Francisco's staff should come together quickly once Kyle Shanahan takes the reins as head coach shortly after the Super Bowl.