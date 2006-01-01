Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Blake Bell
(TE)
Jim Dray
(TE)
DuJuan Harris
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Nick Rose
(K)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
Colin Kaepernick
(QB)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Je'Ron Hamm
(TE)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Christian Ponder
(QB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Eric Rogers
(WR)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
Robert Saleh | Center
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 1/31/1979
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers hired Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.
Feb 13 - 6:14 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Former Jaguars LBs coach Robert Saleh will interview for the 49ers' defensive coordinator opening on Friday.
Falcons passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson is also interviewing on Friday. Supposedly Niners coach Kyle Shanahan envisions Henderson and Saleh working together as co-defensive coordinators. Saleh interviewed for the Chargers' vacancy at LBs coach last month but now they're going in a different direction.
Feb 10 - 4:45 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The 49ers are targeting former Jaguars LBs coach Robert Saleh and Falcons assistant Jerome Henderson as co-defensive coordinators.
Saleh was expected to reunite with Gus Bradley on the Chargers' staff, but this is now the second time he has been linked with the 49ers. It's a first for Henderson, who served as defensive passing-game coordinator for the Falcons last season after four years as the DBs coach for the Cowboys. With a purely offensive-minded head coach, the 49ers need strong leadership on the defensive side.
Feb 6 - 6:17 PM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the 49ers are targeting former Jaguars LBs coach Robert Saleh for their opening at defensive coordinator.
He was let go by the Jaguars shortly after the season. Saleh was expected to join San Diego's staff as a linebackers coach (where he'd be reunited with ex-Jags coach Gus Bradley), but that could change now that the 49ers are showing interest. The 38-year-old has coached in the NFL since 2006 but has never been a defensive coordinator. San Francisco's staff should come together quickly once Kyle Shanahan takes the reins as head coach shortly after the Super Bowl.
Feb 5 - 12:47 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
49ers hire Robert Saleh to run defense
Feb 13 - 6:14 PM
Niners interviewing Robert Saleh on Friday
Feb 10 - 4:45 PM
49ers targeting co-defensive coordinators?
Feb 6 - 6:17 PM
Robert Saleh a candidate for Niners' DC job
Feb 5 - 12:47 PM
More Robert Saleh Player News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Colin Kaepernick
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
Sidelined
Carlos Hyde (torn MCL) doesn't require surgery.
He's out for Week 17, but it's ultimately good news for the 49ers' third-year back. "Ultimately" because the issue still fits the theme of Hyde struggling to stay healthy as an NFLer. Hyde will enter 2017 having missed 14 games in three years. Headed into the final season of his rookie contract, Hyde will be returning as an RB2 with durability question marks.
Dec 26
2
DuJuan Harris
3
Mike Davis
4
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
DuJuan Harris
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
DuJuan Harris
WR1
1
Torrey Smith
2
DeAndre Smelter
3
Eric Rogers
Sidelined
49ers WR Eric Rogers is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL at Thursday's practice.
He went down on a non-contact play during a kickoff drill. It's a tough blow for the former CFL star. Before the injury, Rogers was in the mix for the Niners' No. 3 receiver vacancy. DeAndre Smelter and Quinton Patton will see more looks in three-wide sets with Rogers on the shelf.
Aug 5
4
Rashad Ross
WR2
1
Chris Harper
2
Aaron Burbridge
3
Bruce Ellington
WR3
1
Aaron Burbridge
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
49ers placed TE Vance McDonald on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ending his season.
McDonald suffered the year-ending injury literally one day after signing a five-year, $35 million extension. An athletic mismatch with some blocking ability but inconsistent hands, McDonald's outlook in Dynasty leagues is entirely contingent on where the 49ers' leadership heads and who they choose at quarterback.
Dec 12
2
Garrett Celek
3
Blake Bell
4
Je'Ron Hamm
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Norman Price
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Marcus Martin
RG
1
Josh Garnett
2
Alex Balducci
RT
1
Trent Brown
K
1
Nick Rose
