Alvin Kamara | Running Back

Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara officially clocked 4.56 in the forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

"Unofficially," he was hand timed as slow as 4.65. They're disappointing times for a college committee back who was getting puffed up as a potential first-round pick before the Combine. Kamara's sub-par speed should dampen his chances of being selected in the top 32, assuming he had any in the first place. Kamara best projects as a versatile, role-player space back in the pros.