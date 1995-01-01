Player Page

Alvin Kamara | Running Back

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/25/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 214
College: Tennessee
Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara officially clocked 4.56 in the forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
"Unofficially," he was hand timed as slow as 4.65. They're disappointing times for a college committee back who was getting puffed up as a potential first-round pick before the Combine. Kamara's sub-par speed should dampen his chances of being selected in the top 32, assuming he had any in the first place. Kamara best projects as a versatile, role-player space back in the pros. Mar 3 - 3:41 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 