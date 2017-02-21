Player Page

Weather | Roster

John Ross | Wide Receiver

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/27/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 188
College: Washington
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Washington WR John Ross's official forty time at the NFL Combine was a record-breaking 4.22.
The NFL Network ran a simulcast which appeared to show him running closer to Dri Archer's 4.26, but he will go down in the record books as the fastest electronically timed athlete in Combine history. He also posted an explosive 11-foot-1 broad jump and 37-inch vertical. While it is fun to see a record broken, Ross' speed was never in question. His medical evaluation will be much more important than his forty as teams attempt to gauge his value. Ross has suffered major injuries to both knees and is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery on March 14. Mar 4 - 1:46 PM
More John Ross Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 