John Ross | Wide Receiver Team: College Player Age / DOB: (22) / 11/27/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 188 College: Washington

Washington WR John Ross's official forty time at the NFL Combine was a record-breaking 4.22. The NFL Network ran a simulcast which appeared to show him running closer to Dri Archer's 4.26, but he will go down in the record books as the fastest electronically timed athlete in Combine history. He also posted an explosive 11-foot-1 broad jump and 37-inch vertical. While it is fun to see a record broken, Ross' speed was never in question. His medical evaluation will be much more important than his forty as teams attempt to gauge his value. Ross has suffered major injuries to both knees and is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery on March 14.

Washington WR John Ross ran an unofficial 4.22 forty at the NFL Combine. NFL Network put up a "rabbit" graphic which suggests Ross did not quite break Chris Johnson's 4.24 Combine record, but his official time should comfortably reside in the 4.2s. He also posted an explosive 11-foot-1 broad jump. Unfortunately, Ross came up limping with "cramping" in his calf at the end of the run and will not make another attempt. While it is not surprising he ran fast, it also is not particularly surprising he came up injured. Ross already has a concerning medical history, and he is reportedly scheduled for shoulder surgery on March 14. Ross will likely be a first rounder despite the injury concerns, but they make him something of a risk-reward prospect.

Washington WR John Ross told MMQB's Emily Kaplan he ran a laser-timed 4.3 forty last week. There is no doubt Ross is fast, but 4.3 would put him in elite company. Since electronic timing was implemented at the Combine in 1999, only 13 players have run faster than 4.3 at any position, and just five of those were receivers. DeSean Jackson, to whom Ross is often compared, ran a 4.35. If he runs that well at the combine, Ross will be almost a lock for the first round even with a concerning medical history. Source: MMQB