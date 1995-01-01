Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jeremy McNichols | Running Back

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/26/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 214
College: Boise State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 5 (162) / TB
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

In his post-draft presser, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter described fifth-round RB Jeremy McNichols as a "three-down guy" who can "do a little bit of everything."
Koetter also praised McNichols' blitz-pickup skills, usually an obstacle for rookie backs. PFF College charted McNichols with just one sack allowed over his final 237 pass-blocking snaps at Boise State. "Really good pass blocker," said Koetter. "Every running back in college, that's their Achilles' heel. Good pass blocker, good chipper. Can catch. Just a solid three-down player." Koetter said he anticipates the Bucs fielding a "pretty good competition" at running back, with Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims, and suspended Doug Martin also in the mix. May 1 - 3:35 PM
Source: buccaneers.com
More Jeremy McNichols Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Jeremy McNichols's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jeremy McNichols's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jeremy McNichols's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Jeremy McNichols's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Ryan Griffin
3Sean Renfree
RB1Doug Martin
2Charles Sims
3Jacquizz Rodgers
4Jeremy McNichols
5Peyton Barber
GLB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB1Charles Sims
2Doug Martin
FB1Austin Johnson
2Quayvon Hicks
WR11Mike Evans
2Chris Godwin
3Josh Huff
4Freddie Martino
5Derel Walker
WR21DeSean Jackson
2Adam Humphries
3Donteea Dye
4Bernard Reedy
WR31Adam Humphries
TE1O.J. Howard
2Cameron Brate
3Luke Stocker
4Alan Cross
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1J.R. Sweezy
2Josh Allen
3Michael Liedtke
C1Joe Hawley
2Evan Smith
3James Stone
RG1Ali Marpet
2Caleb Benenoch
3Jarvis Harrison
RT1Demar Dotson
2Kevin Pamphile
K1Nick Folk
2Roberto Aguayo
 

 