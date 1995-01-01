Jeremy McNichols | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 1
Top 10 Prospects: May 1
May 1
Daily Dose: National Treasure
May 1
One Month Down
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Eaton Down
Apr 30
Week That Was: Thames Aflame
Apr 29
Daily Dose: Bronx Bombers Away
Apr 29
The Week Ahead: Bruised Waino
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Zach Britton (forearm) expected back Tuesday
Avisail Garcia (groin) not in lineup Monday
Rays activate RHP Odorizzi from disabled list
Blue Jays place Sanchez (finger) on 10-day DL
Chris Davis (elbow) back in lineup Monday
Addison Russell not in Monday's lineup
A's activate RHP Sonny Gray from 10-day DL
Noah Syndergaard has partial lat muscle tear
Daniel Descalso slugs walk-off homer in 13th
Wil Myers sinks Giants with three-run blast
Ty Blach hurls seven shutout innings Sunday
Norris records another save Sunday vs. TEX
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Koetter praises RB McNichols' pass protection
Ben McAdoo: Paul Perkins is the starting RB
Bears waive six players, including RB Cobb
Samaje Perine 'instant challenger' for Kelley
Vikings exercise Anthony Barr's option year
Vikes decline Teddy Bridgewater's 2018 option
Report: Doug Whaley's firing preordained
Jamaal Charles visiting the Broncos Tuesday
Kyle Shan banged table for Joe Williams pick
Pack officially exercise Clinton-Dix's option
49ers exercise Jimmie Ward's 5th-year option
Steelers turn out the lights on Mett Show
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Preview Pod for Monday & DFS
May 1
Dose: No Tooth? No Problem
May 1
Mailbag: Clippers on the Clock
May 1
Preview: Cavaliers vs Raptors
Apr 30
Dose: Sunday Previews
Apr 30
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 30
Apr 29
Playoff Previews: Wiz vs. C's
Apr 29
Dose: Wall the Wizard
Apr 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Lowry says his back is feeling better
Markieff Morris' status still up in the air
Paul Pierce's storied NBA career ends Sunday
Gordon Hayward scores 26 points in Game 7 win
Derrick Favors double-doubles in Game 7 win
Chris Paul held to 13 points in Game 7 loss
Markieff Morris says he’ll play in Game 2
John Wall double-doubles in Game 1 loss
Isaiah Thomas nets 33 points in Game 1 win
Rudy Gobert (ankle) will play in Game 7
Gerald Green will remain in starting lineup
Chris Paul scores 29, forces Game 7 on Sunday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Clarke MacArthur (UBI) expects to play Tues.
Hornqvist (LBI) seems unlikely to play Monday
Jakob Silfverberg, Ducks romp Oilers 6-3
Sami Vatanen returns to action Sunday night
Ryan Ellis has a 6-game playoff point streak
Patric Hornqvist (leg) is questionable Monday
Phil Kessel, Guentzel lead Pens past Caps
New Jersey Devils win 2017 NHL draft lottery
Penguins get Carl Hagelin (LBI) back Saturday
Jean-Gabriel Pageau steals Gm 2 with 4 goals
Kevin Bieksa might miss rest of round 2
Rangers make no lineup changes ahead of G2
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
DNF for Todd Szegedy in Spring Sizzler 200
Jeremy Clements: ToyotaCare 250 results
Chase Dowling: Spring Sizzler 200 results
Casey Mears: ToyotaCare 250 results
Gary Putnam: Spring Sizzler 200 results
Dylan Lupton: ToyotaCare 250 results
Ted Christopher: Spring Sizzler 200 results
D.J. Kennington secures sponsor for Talladega
Pastrana partners with Niece Motorsports
Preece wins NAPA Spring Sizzler at Stafford
Sargeant wins Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200
Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty for top-10
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Brown & Kisner fall short in Zurich playoff
Smith & Blixt win Zurich in Monday playoff
Spieth & Palmer solo 4th; five shy of playoff
Kraft & Tway finish solo 3rd with 11-under 61
Blixt & Smith head to Monday playoff with 64
Kisner forces playoff w/ walk-off hole-out 3
Chase Koepka earns top-5 exemption in NOLA
Recalculation rewards Poulter w/ TOUR status
Zurich finale suspended; dangerous weather
Levy lands Volvo China Open for second time
Senden taking indefinite leave of absence
MDF sends six teams packing at Zurich Classic
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rawleigh Williams carted off field Saturday
LSU's Arden Key has no plans to sit in 2017
Mr Irrelevant: Chad Kelly falls to last pick
Lions add QB Brad Kaaya behind Stafford
Brantley falls to sixth round after arrest
Marlon Mack lands in Indy behind Gore
Wayne Gallman added to Giants' backfield mix
Steelers take quarterback flyer on Josh Dobbs
Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson slides to Day 3
Redskins add Samaje Perine to backfield
Jaguars take Dede Westbrook amid backlash
Bama's ArDarius Stewart drafted in 3rd round
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35
Apr 28
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
Overreaction Monday - Week 34
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bailly seen with strapped ankle after injury
Luke Shaw may have a 'very big injury'
Rash Gabriel defending seals NLD loss
Eriksen the catalyst as Spurs with NLD
Negredo has his revenge against Man City
Negredo has his revenge against Man City
Chelsea powers past Everton in second half
Everton slump continues with Chelsea loss
Gabriel Jesus starts, scores in City draw
Siggy's sublime FK rescues big point for SWA
Even with big break, United drop points late
Vardy, Foxes conjure memories of last season
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Roberto Aguayo
(K)
Nick Folk
(K)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Jeremy McNichols
(RB)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Brandon Myers
(TE)
Antone Smith
(RB)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Russell Hansbrough
(RB)
Austin Johnson
(RB)
Sean Renfree
(QB)
Derel Walker
(WR)
Donteea Dye
(WR)
Quayvon Hicks
(RB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Tevin Westbrook
(TE)
Mike Evans
(WR)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Blake Sims
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jeremy McNichols | Running Back
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 12/26/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 214
College:
Boise State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 5 (162) / TB
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
In his post-draft presser, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter described fifth-round RB Jeremy McNichols as a "three-down guy" who can "do a little bit of everything."
Koetter also praised McNichols' blitz-pickup skills, usually an obstacle for rookie backs. PFF College charted McNichols with just one sack allowed over his final 237 pass-blocking snaps at Boise State. "Really good pass blocker," said Koetter. "Every running back in college, that's their Achilles' heel. Good pass blocker, good chipper. Can catch. Just a solid three-down player." Koetter said he anticipates the Bucs fielding a "pretty good competition" at running back, with Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims, and suspended Doug Martin also in the mix.
May 1 - 3:35 PM
Source:
buccaneers.com
Bucs selected Boise State RB Jeremy McNichols with the No. 162 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
McNichols (5’9/214) turned pro after three years at Boise, starting the final two and twice earning second-team All-Mountain West. He posted a career 571-3,205-44 (5.61 YPC) rushing line with 103 receptions, including 88 grabs over his final two years. PFF College charted McNichols with just two career drops. Also one of the best blitz-pickup backs in the draft, McNichols allowed just one sack over his final 237 pass-blocking snaps per PFF. McNichols helped himself in Indy, posting top-six SPARQ results among running backs with a 4.49 forty and 6.93 three-cone time. Similar to Travaris Cadet, McNichols profiles best as a passing-down specialist with a chance to develop into a Bilal Powell type.
Apr 29 - 2:48 PM
Boise State RB Jeremy McNichols will undergo shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum after the Combine.
It's a routine procedure that shouldn't cost McNichols any portion of his rookie training camp. Listed at 5-foot-9, 212, McNichols operated as the Broncos' bellcow back as a sophomore and junior, averaging 5.5 yards on 554 carries before declaring for the draft. He is a middle- to late-round prospect.
Feb 12 - 5:19 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Koetter praises RB McNichols' pass protection
May 1 - 3:35 PM
Bucs add Jeremy McNichols to backfield
Apr 29 - 2:48 PM
McNichols to have shoulder surgery
Feb 12 - 5:19 PM
More Jeremy McNichols Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
NO
(3029)
2
M. Lynch
OAK
(2928)
3
M. Trubisky
CHI
(2371)
4
J. Mixon
CIN
(2269)
5
R. Griffin III
FA
(2116)
6
C. McCaffrey
CAR
(2093)
7
R. Jennings
FA
(2091)
8
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2062)
9
G. Conley
OAK
(2059)
10
J. Charles
FA
(1956)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Jeremy McNichols's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jeremy McNichols's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jeremy McNichols's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jeremy McNichols's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Sean Renfree
RB
1
Doug Martin
Suspended
Bucs GM Jason Licht said he is "happy with" Doug Martin's (suspended) "trajectory" this offseason.
"I’ve said that before but it’s the truth," Licht continued. "He has the right mindset right now and he looks good physically." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Martin has been "the most impressive player thus far" in the Bucs' offseason program, and Tampa Bay has bypassed the running back position to this point in the draft. That does not mean they will avoid the position entirely on Day 3, but it is looking more and more likely Martin will remain in Tampa Bay this season. Martin will serve the final three games of his suspension Weeks 1-3.
Apr 29
2
Charles Sims
Sidelined
Bucs placed RB Charles Sims on injured reserve with a pectorals injury, ending his season.
We didn't notice Sims get injured in the Week 16 meeting with the Saints, but he's not going to play Week 17. Coach Dirk Koetter said it's unclear if Sims will need surgery. Doug Martin was also excused from Wednesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, leaving Jacquizz Rodgers, Peyton Barber, and Russell Hansbrough as the Bucs' active running backs.
Dec 28
3
Jacquizz Rodgers
4
Jeremy McNichols
Sidelined
In his post-draft presser, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter described fifth-round RB Jeremy McNichols as a "three-down guy" who can "do a little bit of everything."
Koetter also praised McNichols' blitz-pickup skills, usually an obstacle for rookie backs. PFF College charted McNichols with just one sack allowed over his final 237 pass-blocking snaps at Boise State. "Really good pass blocker," said Koetter. "Every running back in college, that's their Achilles' heel. Good pass blocker, good chipper. Can catch. Just a solid three-down player." Koetter said he anticipates the Bucs fielding a "pretty good competition" at running back, with Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims, and suspended Doug Martin also in the mix.
May 1
5
Peyton Barber
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Doug Martin
FB
1
Austin Johnson
2
Quayvon Hicks
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Chris Godwin
3
Josh Huff
4
Freddie Martino
5
Derel Walker
WR2
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Adam Humphries
3
Donteea Dye
4
Bernard Reedy
WR3
1
Adam Humphries
TE
1
O.J. Howard
2
Cameron Brate
3
Luke Stocker
4
Alan Cross
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
J.R. Sweezy
2
Josh Allen
3
Michael Liedtke
C
1
Joe Hawley
2
Evan Smith
3
James Stone
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
3
Jarvis Harrison
RT
1
Demar Dotson
2
Kevin Pamphile
K
1
Nick Folk
2
Roberto Aguayo
Headlines
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Evan Silva grades each NFC team after the 2017 NFL draft.
More NFL Columns
»
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
»
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
»
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
»
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
»
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
»
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
»
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
»
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
NFL Headlines
»
Koetter praises RB McNichols' pass protection
»
Ben McAdoo: Paul Perkins is the starting RB
»
Bears waive six players, including RB Cobb
»
Samaje Perine 'instant challenger' for Kelley
»
Vikings exercise Anthony Barr's option year
»
Vikes decline Teddy Bridgewater's 2018 option
»
Report: Doug Whaley's firing preordained
»
Jamaal Charles visiting the Broncos Tuesday
»
Kyle Shan banged table for Joe Williams pick
»
Pack officially exercise Clinton-Dix's option
»
49ers exercise Jimmie Ward's 5th-year option
»
Steelers turn out the lights on Mett Show
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved