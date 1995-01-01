Jeremy McNichols | Running Back Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (21) / 12/26/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 214 College: Boise State Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 5 (162) / TB Share: Tweet

In his post-draft presser, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter described fifth-round RB Jeremy McNichols as a "three-down guy" who can "do a little bit of everything." Koetter also praised McNichols' blitz-pickup skills, usually an obstacle for rookie backs. PFF College charted McNichols with just one sack allowed over his final 237 pass-blocking snaps at Boise State. "Really good pass blocker," said Koetter. "Every running back in college, that's their Achilles' heel. Good pass blocker, good chipper. Can catch. Just a solid three-down player." Koetter said he anticipates the Bucs fielding a "pretty good competition" at running back, with Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims, and suspended Doug Martin also in the mix. Source: buccaneers.com

Bucs selected Boise State RB Jeremy McNichols with the No. 162 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. McNichols (5’9/214) turned pro after three years at Boise, starting the final two and twice earning second-team All-Mountain West. He posted a career 571-3,205-44 (5.61 YPC) rushing line with 103 receptions, including 88 grabs over his final two years. PFF College charted McNichols with just two career drops. Also one of the best blitz-pickup backs in the draft, McNichols allowed just one sack over his final 237 pass-blocking snaps per PFF. McNichols helped himself in Indy, posting top-six SPARQ results among running backs with a 4.49 forty and 6.93 three-cone time. Similar to Travaris Cadet, McNichols profiles best as a passing-down specialist with a chance to develop into a Bilal Powell type.