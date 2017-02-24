Player Page

Reuben Foster | Linebacker

Team: College Player
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 228
College: Alabama
The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci passes along "a lot of buzz" that the 49ers could draft Alabama ILB Reuben Foster with the No. 2 overall pick.
Carucci is one of the NFL's most well-connected beat writers, having worked for multiple teams and as a reporter for NFL.com. Even if he gets past San Francisco at No. 2, Carucci fully expects Foster to be drafted in the single digits. After watching Foster's college tape, ESPN's Louis Riddick described him as "everything I want in a run-and-hit linebacker," and "vicious" on the field. Foster, however, is presently recovering from rotator cuff surgery. Feb 24 - 5:02 PM
Source: Buffalo News
