Cooper Kupp | Wide Receiver

Eastern Washington WR Cooper Kupp managed a 4.62 forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

A star at the Senior Bowl, Kupp was exposed as a sub-par athlete in Indy. Measuring in at 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, Kupp ran slow, managed a disappointing 31-inch vertical, and showed a distinct lack of lower-body explosion with a 9-foot-8 broad jump. Many tight ends in this class will beat Kupp's athletic marks at much higher weights. At one point discussed as a potential first-round pick, Kupp realistically profiles as more of a fringe second-/third-day selection.