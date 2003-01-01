Player Page

Cooper Kupp | Wide Receiver

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 198
College: Eastern Washington
Eastern Washington WR Cooper Kupp managed a 4.62 forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
A star at the Senior Bowl, Kupp was exposed as a sub-par athlete in Indy. Measuring in at 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, Kupp ran slow, managed a disappointing 31-inch vertical, and showed a distinct lack of lower-body explosion with a 9-foot-8 broad jump. Many tight ends in this class will beat Kupp's athletic marks at much higher weights. At one point discussed as a potential first-round pick, Kupp realistically profiles as more of a fringe second-/third-day selection. Mar 4 - 2:13 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 