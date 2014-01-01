Mike Williams | Wide Receiver

Clemson WR Mike Williams measured 6-foot-3 5/8 and 218 pounds at Thursday's Combine weigh-in.

He has 9 3/8-inch hands and a 79 7/8-inch wingspan. The NFL player whose game Williams' most closely resembles is Alshon Jeffery, but Williams is bigger than him. Alshon checked in at 6-foot-2 7/8, 216 at his Combine. Williams' biggest test will be the forty-yard dash. There are concerns he'll run in the 4.6s.