Mike Williams | Wide Receiver

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 218
College: Clemson
Clemson WR Mike Williams measured 6-foot-3 5/8 and 218 pounds at Thursday's Combine weigh-in.
He has 9 3/8-inch hands and a 79 7/8-inch wingspan. The NFL player whose game Williams' most closely resembles is Alshon Jeffery, but Williams is bigger than him. Alshon checked in at 6-foot-2 7/8, 216 at his Combine. Williams' biggest test will be the forty-yard dash. There are concerns he'll run in the 4.6s. Mar 2 - 10:14 AM
Source: Charles Robinson on Twitter
