JuJu Smith-Schuster | Wide Receiver

Smith-Schuster entered the Combine with questions about his athleticism. At a shade over 6-foot-1, 215, Smith-Schuster turned in solid-if-unspectacular marks in the forty and broad jump (10'). He did disappoint in the vertical (32.5"). Nevertheless, Smith-Schuster likely earned some money on Saturday. Not turning 21 until November following an incredibly productive college career, Smith-Schuster could prove a day-two value pick.

He has big hands (10 1/2") and a 77 3/4-inch wingspan. Exceptionally young coming out of college, Smith-Schuster will not be of legal drinking age until November. Because his college film lacked "wow" factor, there are concerns Smith-Schuster's prolific production came as a result of consistently plus quarterback play. He had third-round NFL draft pick Cody Kessler his first two years and potential future No. 1 overall pick Sam Darnold in 2016.