JuJu Smith-Schuster | Wide Receiver

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (20) / 11/22/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
College: USC
USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster clocked a 4.54 forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Smith-Schuster entered the Combine with questions about his athleticism. At a shade over 6-foot-1, 215, Smith-Schuster turned in solid-if-unspectacular marks in the forty and broad jump (10'). He did disappoint in the vertical (32.5"). Nevertheless, Smith-Schuster likely earned some money on Saturday. Not turning 21 until November following an incredibly productive college career, Smith-Schuster could prove a day-two value pick. Mar 4 - 2:40 PM
