Jonathan Allen | Defensive Lineman

Alabama DL Jonathan Allen had both of his shoulders surgically repaired during his college career.

Allen's shoulder issues prevented him from bench pressing at Alabama, but he will do the bench at the Combine in an effort to show NFL evaluators his shoulders aren't a concern. Both shoulders were "partially dislocated and subluxed in different years," and "there was some articular cartilage damage and arthritis," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. More so than most colleges, Alabama prospects have a tendency to enter the NFL unusually banged up.