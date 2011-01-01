David Njoku | Tight End

Miami (FL) TE David Njoku measured 6-foot-4, 246 at the Combine weigh-in.

Perhaps most notably, Njoku checked in with a freakish 82 1/2-inch wingspan. Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul's 81-inch wingspan is considered legendary, but Njoku's is longer despite being shorter and svelter than JPP. Njoku's wingspan is only two inches shorter than LeBron James'. Njoku also has big, 10-inch hands. Njoku is a dynamic pass catcher and underrated blocker on college tape. He's neck and neck with O.J. Howard as this year's top tight end prospect.