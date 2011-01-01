David Njoku | Tight End

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Mar 1
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Confirmed: Wright has shoulder impingement
Report: Nationals could release Derek Norris
DeSclafani (elbow) cleared to resume throwing
Cubs' Rizzo out Thursday with back tightness
Posey (neck) scratched from lineup Thursday
Familia suspension ruling coming after WBC?
Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) pulls out of WBC
David Price undergoing MRI on sore left elbow
Donaldson (calf) fielded grounders Wednesday
Nationals finalize one-year deal with Blanton
McCullers (elbow) set for sim game Saturday
Strasburg to make Grapefruit debut on Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carroll says there will be competition at RB
Dolphins HC Gase calls out DeVante Parker
Rams supposedly going with Mannion as No. 2
Snead: 'Expect big things from' Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen (ACL) 'on track' in recovery
Report: Giants won't pursue Adrian Peterson
David Njoku has freakish 82 1/2-inch wingspan
Texans 'absolutely intent on re-signing' Nuk
Isa Abdul-Quddus (neck) could miss 2017
Snead admits Kenny Britt will hit the market
Rams GM: Todd Gurley had 'sophomore slump'
Snead suggests '17 a trial run for CB Johnson
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
George Hill could command a max deal?
Warriors officially sign Matt Barnes
James Harden scores 26 points in easy win
David Lee scores 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting
Pau Gasol accepting, thriving in bench role
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 21 with 15 boards
LeBron James triple-doubles in loss to Boston
Khris Middleton returns with 21/5/5 line Wed
Nikola Jokic gets consecutive triple-doubles
Dwight Howard plays all-around gem vs. Dallas
Ersan Ilyasova hits 6-of-7 FGs, scores 18
Otto Porter scoreless for 1st time since 2015
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
Dose:Trade Deadline Eve Action
Mar 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 28
Subject to Line Changes
Feb 28
Kucherov Gets the Hat Trick
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artem Anisimov will 'miss some time' with LBI
Patrick Kane scores hat trick in win over PIT
Nikita Kucherov scores 1G, 2A in OT win
Marc-Andre Fleury will start Wednesday
Tampa Bay flips Mark Streit to Pittsburgh
Jeff Skinner (neck) should be back Friday
Eric Fehr going to the Maple Leafs
Flames land Curtis Lazar from Ottawa
Valtteri Filppula heading for Philadelphia
Jonathan Toews chosen as first star of Feb.
Michal Neuvirth agrees to two-year deal
Patrik Laine earns Rookie of the Month honor
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
3 recent Atlanta top-10s for Paul Menard
Noah Gragson: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Bell ready to seal the deal at Atlanta
Bell ready to seal the deal at Atlanta
McDowell’s best run on type with current CC
8 2016 starts, 2 top-30s for Reed Sorenson
Sponsor announced for Kyle Larson's NXS ride
Briscoe: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Cindric: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Bubba Wallace: Rinnai 250 advance
Cody Coughlin: Active Pest Control 200 notes
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bjork makes it three-way tie in South Africa
Porteous holds share of Rnd 1 lead at Tshwane
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
Noren brings altitude prowess to WGC-Mexico
McIlroy back at it; chance to regain No. 1
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout: Hard to see Mahomes play in year one
Rapsheet: Jon Allen had 2 shoulder surgeries
Mitch Trubisky measures in at 6-foot-2
Kizer arrives in Indy at a full 6-4/233 lbs
Stockstill (shoulder) to miss spring practice
WMU leading tackler LB Spillane to transfer
Lions GM: RB Mixon is still on our board
Bridgewater attempts hoops-to-football jump
Alabama hires Weinke as offensive analyst
Scout: Canes WR Coley isn't a hard worker
DT Reed arrested, charged with burglary
Baylor suspends CB Blanchard indefinitely
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swans boost: Montero & Ki return to training
Chelsea signs Moses to new contract
Kompany misses out in City win
Aguero brace ensures Man City double gameweek
Hull hit with another injury setback
Sako provides a timely boost for Allardyce
Andre Ayew to start against Chelsea?
Fuchs hails supporters after momentous win
Butland targeting mid-March return
Begovic happy with Chelsea stay
Jonny Evans started but will it stick?
Foxes respond in first game without Ranieri
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Corey Clement
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Cooper Kupp
(WR)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
Mitch Trubisky
(QB)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Pat Mahomes
(QB)
John Ross
(WR)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Corey Davis
(WR)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Jeremy McNichols
(RB)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Mike Williams
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
David Njoku | Tight End
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 246
College:
Miami (FL)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Miami (FL) TE David Njoku measured 6-foot-4, 246 at the Combine weigh-in.
Perhaps most notably, Njoku checked in with a freakish 82 1/2-inch wingspan. Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul's 81-inch wingspan is considered legendary, but Njoku's is longer despite being shorter and svelter than JPP. Njoku's wingspan is only two inches shorter than LeBron James'. Njoku also has big, 10-inch hands. Njoku is a dynamic pass catcher and underrated blocker on college tape. He's neck and neck with O.J. Howard as this year's top tight end prospect.
Mar 2 - 11:32 AM
Source:
Charles Robinson on Twitter
David Njoku has freakish 82 1/2-inch wingspan
Mar 2 - 11:32 AM
More David Njoku Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(2851)
2
J. Charles
FA
(2658)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2166)
4
J. Pierre-Paul
NYG
(2026)
5
K. Williams
PIT
(2026)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(2011)
7
L. Murray
OAK
(1719)
8
C. Kaepernick
SF
(1650)
9
E. Berry
KC
(1638)
10
R. Okung
FA
(1553)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Patrick Daugherty ranks the NFL's returning coaches, and assesses this year's new hires.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
»
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
NFL Headlines
»
Carroll says there will be competition at RB
»
Dolphins HC Gase calls out DeVante Parker
»
Rams supposedly going with Mannion as No. 2
»
Snead: 'Expect big things from' Tyler Higbee
»
Keenan Allen (ACL) 'on track' in recovery
»
Report: Giants won't pursue Adrian Peterson
»
David Njoku has freakish 82 1/2-inch wingspan
»
Texans 'absolutely intent on re-signing' Nuk
»
Isa Abdul-Quddus (neck) could miss 2017
»
Snead admits Kenny Britt will hit the market
»
Rams GM: Todd Gurley had 'sophomore slump'
»
Snead suggests '17 a trial run for CB Johnson
NFL Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved