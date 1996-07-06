Player Page

Christian McCaffrey | Running Back

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/7/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 202
College: Stanford
Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey's official forty-yard-dash time at the Combine was 4.48.
As was the case with Dalvin Cook, both of McCaffrey's unofficial times were slower on hand-timed stopwatches. His laser time registered 4.48, impressive for the all-purpose dynamo who also excels in the return game. McCaffrey lacks traditional feature back size at 5-foot-11, 202, but he is a likely impact NFL player as a jack of all trades. He looks like a fringe first-round prospect. Mar 3 - 3:31 PM
