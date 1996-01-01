Derek Barnett | Defensive Lineman

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported something similar last week. The move would almost certainly be for a specific player, and not a specific need. A pass rusher is one possibility. Tennessee's Derek Barnett and Missouri's Charles Harris are two players who could be available in the low '20s.

The Falcons are targeting a pass rusher and top defensive ends Derek Barnett and Charles Harris will surely be gone by the time Atlanta picks at 31st overall. "To move up in the 20s, there will be opportunities there," said GM Thomas Dimitroff. "There are some interesting candidates that will be around there in the early parts of the 20s." The Falcons may have to do better than that if they want a real shot at landing Barnett or Harris. In his latest mock, Josh Norris has Barnett going to Cincinnati at No. 9 with Harris coming off the board at 14 to Philadelphia.