Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Derek Barnett | Defensive Lineman
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 6/25/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 259
College:
Tennessee
Latest News
Recent News
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons are "plotting a potential move" up from No. 31.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported something similar last week. The move would almost certainly be for a specific player, and not a specific need. A pass rusher is one possibility. Tennessee's Derek Barnett and Missouri's Charles Harris are two players who could be available in the low '20s.
Apr 27 - 3:18 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons are looking to trade up from No. 31 in the draft.
The Falcons are targeting a pass rusher and top defensive ends Derek Barnett and Charles Harris will surely be gone by the time Atlanta picks at 31st overall. "To move up in the 20s, there will be opportunities there," said GM Thomas Dimitroff. "There are some interesting candidates that will be around there in the early parts of the 20s." The Falcons may have to do better than that if they want a real shot at landing Barnett or Harris. In his latest mock, Josh Norris has Barnett going to Cincinnati at No. 9 with Harris coming off the board at 14 to Philadelphia.
Apr 21 - 1:27 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Tennessee DE Derek Barnett will miss Saturday's Combine workout due to an illness.
The only physical workout Barnett will miss on Saturday is the bench press, but he may miss out on meeting with a couple teams. The on-field workout for the defensive line group happens on Sunday. Missing that session would be a big loss for Barnett, but there is some hope he will recover in time to give it a go. Barnett is a likely first-round pick.
Mar 4 - 8:36 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Report: Falcons 'plotting' trade up Thursday
Apr 27 - 3:18 PM
Falcons looking to trade up from No. 31
Apr 21 - 1:27 PM
Derek Barnett (illness) out on Saturday
Mar 4 - 8:36 AM
More Derek Barnett Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
