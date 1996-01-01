Player Page

Derek Barnett | Defensive Lineman

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/25/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 259
College: Tennessee
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons are "plotting a potential move" up from No. 31.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported something similar last week. The move would almost certainly be for a specific player, and not a specific need. A pass rusher is one possibility. Tennessee's Derek Barnett and Missouri's Charles Harris are two players who could be available in the low '20s. Apr 27 - 3:18 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Derek Barnett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
