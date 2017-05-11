Player Page

Elijah Hood | Running Back | #34

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/22/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 220
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 7 (242) / OAK
Raiders seventh-rounder Elijah Hood reportedly "turned the heads of the offensive staff" at rookie minicamp.
At 6-foot, 232, Hood will serve as the direct backup to 31-year-old Marshawn Lynch this season, while Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington stay in change-up roles. Hood averaged 6.0 career yards per carry at North Carolina. May 12 - 5:24 PM
Source: MMQB
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Elijah Hood's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2Connor Cook
3E.J. Manuel
RB1Marshawn Lynch
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
5Elijah Hood
GLB1Marshawn Lynch
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Johnny Holton
4Jaydon Mickens
5Ishmael Zamora
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
3K.J. Brent
4Keon Hatcher
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Jared Cook
2Clive Walford
3Lee Smith
4Gabe Holmes
5Cooper Helfet
LT1Donald Penn
2Marshall Newhouse
3Denver Kirkland
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
3Oni Omoile
C1Rodney Hudson
2Jon Feliciano
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Ian Silberman
RT1Austin Howard
2David Sharpe
3Jylan Ware
K1Sebastian Janikowski
2Giorgio Tavecchio
 

 