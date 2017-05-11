Elijah Hood | Running Back | #34

At 6-foot, 232, Hood will serve as the direct backup to 31-year-old Marshawn Lynch this season, while Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington stay in change-up roles. Hood averaged 6.0 career yards per carry at North Carolina.

Raiders seventh-rounder Elijah Hood reportedly "turned the heads of the offensive staff" at rookie minicamp.

Raiders selected North Carolina RB Elijah Hood with the No. 242 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Hood (6’0/232) turned pro as a junior after starting for two years in Chapel Hill, logging a career 430-2,580-29 (6.0 YPC) rushing line with 40 receptions. He ran 4.63/4.64 at the Tar Heels’ Pro Day and is a below-par overall athlete. A straight-line grinder back who lacks elusiveness and long speed, Hood’s NFL ceiling is likely as a short-yardage specialist or late-game clock killer.