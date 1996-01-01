Player Page

Chris Godwin | Wide Receiver

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/27/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 209
College: Penn State
Penn State WR Chris Godwin's official forty time at the NFL Combine was 4.42.
Godwin had the kind of workout which elevates a prospect. Measuring in at 6-foot-1, 209 pounds, Godwin ran the second-fastest forty among the first receiver group and excelled in on-field drills. He benched 225 pounds 19 times. Godwin is no slouch on tape, either, as Matt Harmon of Reception Perception charted Godwin with the best contested-catch rate among any receiver prospect he has evaluated in the last two years. Coming off a stellar Combine, Godwin could start garnering first-round buzz. Mar 4 - 12:15 PM
