Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Kyle Sloter
(QB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
De'Angelo Henderson
(RB)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Jake Butt
(TE)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Isaiah McKenzie
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Anthony Nash
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Carlos Henderson | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/19/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 199
College:
Louisiana Tech
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 3 (82) / DEN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos signed third-round WR Carlos Henderson to a four-year contract.
The Broncos now have all of their draft picks under contract. The Louisiana Tech alum will look to carve a role behind top wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders as a rookie. Henderson came in as the No. 7 wide receiver in Evan Silva's dynasty rookie rankings earlier this month.
May 26 - 2:47 PM
Source:
Mike Klis on Twitter
Broncos selected Louisiana Tech WR Carlos Henderson with the No. 82 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Henderson (5’11/199) turned pro following a breakout redshirt junior campaign, tallying an 82-1,535-19 (18.7 YPR) receiving line after failing to hit 800 yards in each of his first two seasons. Henderson returned kicks throughout college, scoring three times and finishing No. 2 in the nation with a 32.2-yard average in 2016. The top post-catch receiver in this year’s draft, PFF College charted Henderson with a nation-best 48 missed tackles forced last season. C-USA scouts told Draft Analyst’s Tony Pauline that Henderson was "impossible to cover." With 4.46 jets and an explosive broad jump (10’11"), Henderson profiles as a dynamic slot-flanker with field-flipping special teams value.
Apr 28 - 10:26 PM
Louisiana Tech WR Carlos Henderson clocked 4.46 in the forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
He added a solid 36-inch vertical and especially impressive 10-foot-11 broad jump, showing the lower-body explosiveness that made Henderson one of the NCAA's best run-after catch receivers. While Henderson is primarily a slot man, he showed athleticism on Saturday that suggests he could be functional outside, as well. We like Henderson's chances of going in the top-50 picks.
Mar 4 - 2:06 PM
Broncos ink Carlos Henderson to 4-year deal
May 26 - 2:47 PM
Broncos nab Carlos Henderson at No. 82
Apr 28 - 10:26 PM
Carlos Henderson runs 4.46 with 10'11 bj
Mar 4 - 2:06 PM
More Carlos Henderson Player News
Player Page
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Carlos Henderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Carlos Henderson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Carlos Henderson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Carlos Henderson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Chad Kelly
Sidelined
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said seventh-round QB Chad Kelly (wrist) "should be totally cleared by August."
Kelly underwent surgery for a ruptured ligament in his throwing wrist in April after being uninvited from the Combine because of an off-field incident. The Broncos still took a shot on him with the last pick in the draft, and they apparently expect him to participate at some point in training camp. With no chance to start this year, the Broncos might prefer Kelly sitting on the NFI list all season.
May 13
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
Sidelined
The Broncos are targeting training camp for Jamaal Charles’ (knee) return.
Speaking Tuesday, Vance Joseph said that Charles will solely rehab and get healthy during OTAs. He'll have to prove his health and explosion in camp to guarantee his spot on the 53-man roster. With zero guaranteed money on his one-year contract, the Broncos can walk away if Charles doesn't show enough.
May 23
3
Devontae Booker
4
De'Angelo Henderson
5
Bernard Pierce
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Isaiah McKenzie
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Carlos Henderson
4
Hunter Sharp
5
Kalif Raymond
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Jake Butt
Sidelined
Fifth round TE Jake Butt (knee) is participating in individual work at rookie camp.
Butt is recovering from an ACL tear suffered at the Orange Bowl. He’ll continue to be moved slowly in spring workouts. Butt will be nine months removed from surgery for Week 1.
May 13
LT
1
Garett Bolles
2
Ty Sambrailo
3
Erik Austell
LG
1
Ronald Leary
2
Connor McGovern
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos signed C Matt Paradis to a one-year, $615,000 contract.
Paradis is back on an exclusive rights tender, but the Broncos could look to sign him to a long-term extension coming off a great season. Paradis is scheduled to be a restricted free agent next spring. WR Jordan Taylor and LS Casey Kreiter also signed their tenders.
Apr 3
2
Dillon Day
RG
1
Max Garcia
2
Billy Turner
3
Justin Murray
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Menelik Watson
3
Michael Schofield
K
1
Brandon McManus
Bust a Move
May 24
The NFL is easing up on touchdown celebrations. Jesse Pantuosco gives his take in this week's Bump and Run.
