Carlos Henderson | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/19/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 199
College: Louisiana Tech
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (82) / DEN
Broncos signed third-round WR Carlos Henderson to a four-year contract.
The Broncos now have all of their draft picks under contract. The Louisiana Tech alum will look to carve a role behind top wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders as a rookie. Henderson came in as the No. 7 wide receiver in Evan Silva's dynasty rookie rankings earlier this month. May 26 - 2:47 PM
Source: Mike Klis on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Chad Kelly
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3Devontae Booker
4De'Angelo Henderson
5Bernard Pierce
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Isaiah McKenzie
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Carlos Henderson
4Hunter Sharp
5Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Jake Butt
LT1Garett Bolles
2Ty Sambrailo
3Erik Austell
LG1Ronald Leary
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2Dillon Day
RG1Max Garcia
2Billy Turner
3Justin Murray
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Menelik Watson
3Michael Schofield
K1Brandon McManus
 

 