The Broncos now have all of their draft picks under contract. The Louisiana Tech alum will look to carve a role behind top wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders as a rookie. Henderson came in as the No. 7 wide receiver in Evan Silva's dynasty rookie rankings earlier this month.

Broncos selected Louisiana Tech WR Carlos Henderson with the No. 82 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Henderson (5’11/199) turned pro following a breakout redshirt junior campaign, tallying an 82-1,535-19 (18.7 YPR) receiving line after failing to hit 800 yards in each of his first two seasons. Henderson returned kicks throughout college, scoring three times and finishing No. 2 in the nation with a 32.2-yard average in 2016. The top post-catch receiver in this year’s draft, PFF College charted Henderson with a nation-best 48 missed tackles forced last season. C-USA scouts told Draft Analyst’s Tony Pauline that Henderson was "impossible to cover." With 4.46 jets and an explosive broad jump (10’11"), Henderson profiles as a dynamic slot-flanker with field-flipping special teams value.