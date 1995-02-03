Taywan Taylor | Wide Receiver | #13 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (22) / 3/2/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 203 College: Western Kentucky Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (72) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 6/5/2018: Signed a four-year, $3.68 million contract. The deal included a $916,012 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $773,500, 2020: $896,500, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe believes Titans WR Taywan Taylor will see a "significant increase in his role" Week 3 with Corey Davis (hamstring) sidelined. Taylor hasn't played much this season, only recording 18 snaps through two weeks. His biggest play has been a 42-yard reception against the Jaguars. He'll have an opportunity to prove himself in Week 3 with an increased role, but it won't be easy against the Seahawks. Source: ESPN.com

Taywan Taylor caught his lone target for a 42-yard pickup Sunday in the Titans’ Week 2 win over the Jaguars. Taylor hobbled off with a left ankle injury in the first half but was only sidelined for a handful of snaps. Later he made an incredible diving catch for the game’s longest play, beating A.J. Bouye down the sideline for a 42-yard gain in the third quarter. The third-round rookie has pulled in all three of his targets for 56 yards over his first two games. He’ll have his work cut out for him next week against Seattle’s Legion of Boom.

Taywan Taylor left the Titans’ third preseason game Sunday with a bruised calf. He reeled in 1-of-3 catches for 48 yards and added three carries for 12 yards before exiting. His 48-yard reception in the second quarter, which was aided by a Quintin Demps missed tackle, was the longest play of the game for either team. The third-round rookie is a tantalizing talent (when healthy) but may not factor as a rookie with Eric Decker, Corey Davis and Rishard Matthews currently ahead of him on the depth chart.