Taywan Taylor | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 203
College: Western Kentucky
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (72) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe believes Titans WR Taywan Taylor will see a "significant increase in his role" Week 3 with Corey Davis (hamstring) sidelined.
Taylor hasn't played much this season, only recording 18 snaps through two weeks. His biggest play has been a 42-yard reception against the Jaguars. He'll have an opportunity to prove himself in Week 3 with an increased role, but it won't be easy against the Seahawks. Sep 23 - 12:19 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Taywan Taylor Player News

Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN235628.018.7002168.08.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10OAK2147.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@JAC14242.002168.0000000
3Sep 24SEAGame scheduled for 9/24 4:05 PM ET
4Oct 1@HOUGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8@MIAGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 16INDGame scheduled for 10/16 8:30 PM ET
7Oct 22@CLEGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5BALGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12CINGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 16@PITGame scheduled for 11/16 8:25 PM ET
12Nov 26@INDGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3HOUGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@ARZGame scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15Dec 17@SFGame scheduled for 12/17 4:25 PM ET
16Dec 24LARGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31JACGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Eric Decker
2Corey Davis
WR21Rishard Matthews
2Taywan Taylor
3Eric Weems
WR31Corey Davis
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jonnu Smith
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Josh Kline
C1Ben Jones
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Josh Kline
2Corey Levin
RT1Jack Conklin
K1Ryan Succop
 

 