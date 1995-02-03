Welcome,
Roster
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Jonnu Smith
(TE)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
Zach Pascal
(WR)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Taywan Taylor | Wide Receiver | #13
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/2/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 203
College:
Western Kentucky
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 3 (72) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/5/2018: Signed a four-year, $3.68 million contract. The deal included a $916,012 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $773,500, 2020: $896,500, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Cameron Wolfe believes Titans WR Taywan Taylor will see a "significant increase in his role" Week 3 with Corey Davis (hamstring) sidelined.
Taylor hasn't played much this season, only recording 18 snaps through two weeks. His biggest play has been a 42-yard reception against the Jaguars. He'll have an opportunity to prove himself in Week 3 with an increased role, but it won't be easy against the Seahawks.
Sep 23 - 12:19 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Taywan Taylor caught his lone target for a 42-yard pickup Sunday in the Titans’ Week 2 win over the Jaguars.
Taylor hobbled off with a left ankle injury in the first half but was only sidelined for a handful of snaps. Later he made an incredible diving catch for the game’s longest play, beating A.J. Bouye down the sideline for a 42-yard gain in the third quarter. The third-round rookie has pulled in all three of his targets for 56 yards over his first two games. He’ll have his work cut out for him next week against Seattle’s Legion of Boom.
Sep 17 - 5:20 PM
Taywan Taylor left the Titans’ third preseason game Sunday with a bruised calf.
He reeled in 1-of-3 catches for 48 yards and added three carries for 12 yards before exiting. His 48-yard reception in the second quarter, which was aided by a Quintin Demps missed tackle, was the longest play of the game for either team. The third-round rookie is a tantalizing talent (when healthy) but may not factor as a rookie with Eric Decker, Corey Davis and Rishard Matthews currently ahead of him on the depth chart.
Aug 27 - 4:43 PM
Taywan Taylor caught 4-of-9 targets for 56 yards in Saturday's preseason opener.
Taylor skying for a 42-yard catch early in the third quarter was easily the play of the game in an otherwise stunningly-dull affair. Taylor also committed a drop, but had the looks of a genuine playmaker as he ran with the Titans' backups against the Jets' reserves. The No. 72 overall pick of the draft can earn himself a role on offense this summer. He's an exciting own in Dynasty leagues.
Aug 12 - 10:38 PM
Taywan Taylor to have bigger role in Week 3
Sep 23 - 12:19 PM
Taywan Taylor impresses with 42-yard catch
Sep 17 - 5:20 PM
Taywan Taylor leaves with bruised calf Sunday
Aug 27 - 4:43 PM
Taywan Taylor catches four passes vs. Jets
Aug 12 - 10:38 PM
More Taywan Taylor Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Murray
TEN
(11114)
2
J. Nelson
GB
(10653)
3
J. Howard
CHI
(10473)
4
R. Kelley
WAS
(10328)
5
S. Bradford
MIN
(10217)
6
J. Nelson
ARZ
(8819)
7
R. Gronkowski
NE
(8413)
8
C. Carson
SEA
(8284)
9
O. Beckham
NYG
(8030)
10
A. Luck
IND
(7646)
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TEN
2
3
56
28.0
18.7
0
0
2
16
8.0
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
OAK
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@JAC
1
42
42.0
0
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
SEA
Game scheduled for 9/24 4:05 PM ET
4
Oct 1
@HOU
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@MIA
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 16
IND
Game scheduled for 10/16 8:30 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@CLE
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
BAL
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
CIN
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 16
@PIT
Game scheduled for 11/16 8:25 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@IND
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
HOU
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@SF
Game scheduled for 12/17 4:25 PM ET
16
Dec 24
LAR
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
JAC
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
2
Matt Cassel
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
Questionable
DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Week 3 against the Seahawks.
Murray returned to a limited practice on Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday and was seen catching passes and running routes. With Derrick Henry playing well it makes sense for the Titans to rest Murray this week, but coach Mike Mularkey hasn't tipped his hand yet. Even if he plays, Murray will be difficult to trust at less than 100 percent and Henry likely to lead the backfield in touches. Kickoff is set for 4:05 ET.
Sep 22
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
GLB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Eric Decker
2
Corey Davis
Sidelined
Corey Davis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 3.
The early rule out comes as a surprise after Davis played through a mid-game setback last week. Coach Mike Mularkey said Davis was day to day, but the Titans want to rest him in an effort to get fully healthy. Davis will target a Week 4 return.
Sep 20
WR2
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Taywan Taylor
Questionable
ESPN's Cameron Wolfe believes Titans WR Taywan Taylor will see a "significant increase in his role" Week 3 with Corey Davis (hamstring) sidelined.
Taylor hasn't played much this season, only recording 18 snaps through two weeks. His biggest play has been a 42-yard reception against the Jaguars. He'll have an opportunity to prove himself in Week 3 with an increased role, but it won't be easy against the Seahawks.
Sep 23
3
Eric Weems
WR3
1
Corey Davis
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Phillip Supernaw
3
Jonnu Smith
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Josh Kline
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Brian Schwenke
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Corey Levin
RT
1
Jack Conklin
K
1
Ryan Succop
