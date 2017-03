Joe Williams | Running Back

Utah RB Joe Williams posted the second highest Speed Score among running backs at the NFL Combine.

Football Outsiders' Speed Score adjusts straight-line speed for weight. Only LSU's Leonard Fournette (116.0) had a higher Speed Score than Williams (111.0), who ran 4.41 at 210 pounds. Williams has a litany of off-field concerns after getting kicked out of UConn and temporarily retiring last year at Utah, but he certainly has NFL-caliber speed. He's a likely late-round flyer pick.