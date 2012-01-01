Player Page

Evan Engram | Tight End

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 234
College: Mississippi
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Ole Miss TE Evan Engram could "sneak" into the first round.
Engram wouldn't exactly be sneaking, as he's been billed as a potential late first-rounder since early in the draft process. Engram is generally considered an exceptionally strong tight end class' No. 3 player behind O.J. Howard and David Njoku. Engram is a dynamic pass catcher with 4.42 speed, but isn't exactly honed at the finer points of one of football's most difficult positions. Apr 27 - 4:32 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Evan Engram's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

