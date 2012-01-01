Evan Engram | Tight End

Engram wouldn't exactly be sneaking, as he's been billed as a potential late first-rounder since early in the draft process. Engram is generally considered an exceptionally strong tight end class' No. 3 player behind O.J. Howard and David Njoku. Engram is a dynamic pass catcher with 4.42 speed, but isn't exactly honed at the finer points of one of football's most difficult positions.

Ole Miss TE Evan Engram blazed 4.42 in the forty-yard dash at the Combine.

The time led all tight ends, although we hesitate to call Engram a tight end at all. Unlike O.J. Howard and David Njoku, Engram was utilized almost strictly as a wideout and slot receiver at Ole Miss, rarely playing on the line of scrimmage and struggling when he did. Still a dynamic pass catcher, Engram also showed well in the vertical (36") and broad (10'5") jumps and the three-cone drill (6.92). He has a chance to sneak into the late first round.