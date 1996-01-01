Player Page

Sidney Jones | Defensive Back

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/1/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 186
College: Washington
Eagles VP of Football Operations Howie Roseman admitted he isn't sure if second-round CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) will play this season.
Jones likely would have gone in the first round if he hadn't torn his Achilles in March, but instead he fell to the Eagles at No. 43 overall. He faces a lengthy recovery and Philadelphia probably won't push him to get on the field this year. Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson sit atop the Eagles' cornerback depth chart. Apr 28 - 8:38 PM
Source: Jimmy Kempski on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Matt McGloin
RB1Darren Sproles
2Ryan Mathews
3Wendell Smallwood
4Byron Marshall
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
FB1Andrew Bonnet
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Torrey Smith
3Paul Turner
4Bryce Treggs
5David Watford
WR21Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
3Nelson Agholor
4Rasheed Bailey
5Marcus Johnson
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
3Josh Andrews
4Aaron Neary
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
3Darrell Greene
4Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 