Sidney Jones | Defensive Back Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (21) / 1/1/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 186 College: Washington

Latest News Recent News

Eagles VP of Football Operations Howie Roseman admitted he isn't sure if second-round CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) will play this season. Jones likely would have gone in the first round if he hadn't torn his Achilles in March, but instead he fell to the Eagles at No. 43 overall. He faces a lengthy recovery and Philadelphia probably won't push him to get on the field this year. Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson sit atop the Eagles' cornerback depth chart. Source: Jimmy Kempski on Twitter

Eagles selected Washington CB Sidney Jones with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Jones (6’0/186) turned pro after starting 39-of-40 games as a Husky, piling up 8.5 career tackles for loss, nine interceptions, and six forced fumbles. He earned first-team All-Pac 12 as both a sophomore and junior. Per PFF College, Jones hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass since Week 7 of the 2015 season. When healthy, Jones is a lean press corner with 4.47 speed in the Desmond Trufant mold, drawing first-round grades from scouts. Unfortunately, Jones tore his left Achilles’ at Washington’s Pro Day on March 11. While Jones has vowed to be ready for Week 1, he’s more likely to "redshirt" his first NFL season.

In a medical report submitted to all 32 teams, Dr. Robert Anderson gave Washington CB Sidney Jones (Achilles') a 4-6 month recovery timetable. Anderson wrote Jones "has completely healed his surgical site" and "is doing extremely well." Jones has expressed optimism he will be back on the field by September, and this report did nothing to dampen that belief. A first-round talent, Jones could end up being a steal on the second day of the draft. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter