Sidney Jones | Defensive Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Bruised Waino
Apr 28
Daily Dose: Miserable Mets
Apr 28
Podcast: Youth is Served
Apr 27
Waiver Wired: You Need Yuli
Apr 27
Daily Dose: Cup of Joe
Apr 27
Bedrosian Bedridden
Apr 26
Notes: Mariners Get Desperate
Apr 26
Dose: Bet On Bellinger
Apr 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Giants confirm Grade 2 sprain for Bumgarner
Junior Guerra (calf) resumes mound work
Eric Thames (hamstring) in Brewers' lineup
Miguel Cabrera (groin) runs, takes BP Friday
Springer, Altuve return to Astros lineup Fri.
Syndergaard (biceps) likely a go for Sunday
Jose Abreu (hip/groin) not in Friday's lineup
Nelson Cruz scratched with hamstring cramp
Blue Jays DFA veteran C Jarrod Saltalamacchia
David Freese (hamstring) sitting out again
Pedroia hitting 6th, Bogaerts leadoff Friday
Didi Gregorius activated from disabled list
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns find their QB flier, select ND's Kizer
Bengals take the plunge with Joe Mixon at 48
Eagles grab injured CB Sidney Jones at No. 43
Vikings end Dalvin Cook's slide at pick 41
Panthers add to offense with WR Samuel at 40
Bills trade up for East Carolina WR Zay Jones
Cardinals trade up for playmaker Budda Baker
Jaguars trade up to select OT Cam Robinson
Packers start 2nd round with CB Kevin King
Saints were offering 2nd to LA for Trumaine?
Bolts, Bucs and Jets trying to move up to 33
Report: Browns have asked about McCarron
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Previews: Rockets vs. Spurs
Apr 28
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 28
Apr 28
Dose: Raptors & Spurs move on
Apr 28
Dose: Wizards, Celtics win
Apr 27
Buyer Beware: Free Throw Woes
Apr 26
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 26
Apr 26
Dose: Westbrook, Out!
Apr 26
Stats: Green With Envy
Apr 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jason Smith (left calf) will play vs. Hawks
Kawhi Leonard scores 29 points to beat MEM
Renaissance: Tony Parker scores 27 in win
Mike Conley scores 26 points in loss to Spurs
Vince Carter scores 12 points in 32 minutes
DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points to win series
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 34 in loss
Jamal Murray has core muscle-related surgery
Joakim Noah undergoes successful surgery
Celtics win Game 5, Avery Bradley scores 24
Kelly Olynyk w/ playoff career-high 14 points
Dwyane Wade's 26/11/8 not enough in Game 5
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
Dose: MacArthur Parks One
Apr 24
Dose: Great to Still be King
Apr 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hurricanes acquire Scott Darling from Hawks
Carl Hagelin will be a game-time decision
Alex Ovechkin scores in GM 1 loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores twice in GM 1 win vs WSH
Erik Karlsson scores GWG in Game 1 vs NYR
Fiala has fractured femur, done for playoffs
Leon Draisaitl nets 1G, 3A in Game 1 win
Kevin Bieksa doesn't finish GM 1 vs. Oilers
Ryan Getzlaf picks up 2 pts in GM 1 loss
P.K. Subban has huge night in GM 1 win vs STL
Blues-Preds GM 1 delayed during second period
Kevin Fiala stretchered off after ugly injury
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
DFS: Bristol (Spring)
Apr 19
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gus Dean, Win-Tron full steam ahead for Salem
Ryan Blaney on outside pole for Richmond
Matt Kenseth win Toyota Owners 400 pole
Kasey Kahne quickest in P1 top-10 avg.
Praytor looks to turn season around at Salem
Ryan Newman: no RIR top-10s in last 2 yrs
Larson: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Richmond is better than most for Patrick
Kyle Benjamin tops XFINITY Final Practice
Jamie McMurray has 16th as worse recent RIR
Austin Dillon is improving at RIR
Tame Jr. close to Top 10 in Canel's 200
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Van Aswegen & Goosen flirt with 59 in Round 2
Choi & Wi two back in NOLA after 64 in R2
Reed & Cantlay one off the pace in NOLA
Blixt & Smith set the 36-hole Zurich target
Larrazábal takes command in Volvo China Open
Frittelli shoots 63; jumps into lead in China
Spieth and Palmer co-lead after R1 in NOLA
Stanley & Ruffels lead the way in NOLA
Choi & Wi start strong at the Zurich Classic
Levy the man to catch in Volvo China Open
Stenson (with Rose) headline Zurich Classic
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Bengals take second round chance on Mixon
Eagles take plunge on CB Sidney Jones
Dalvin Cook falls to Vikings with 41st pick
Curtis Samuel goes to Panthers in Round 2
Buffalo trades up for ECU WR Zay Jones
Washington's Kevin King: First pick of Day 2
Pauline: Jets, Chargers gunning for Webb
Report: Kizer possible for Pack at No. 33
Injury concerns drop Foster to 31st pick
Bucs land top ranked TE OJ Howard
Redskins end Allen's slide with 17th pick
Texans get their quarterback, draft Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35
Apr 28
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
Overreaction Monday - Week 34
Apr 24
Team News - Week 34
Apr 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Fosu-Mensah clambers onto physio table
Gosling and Surman will both miss GW35
Rooney may play in midfield against the Swans
Bailly and Blind may start together again
Fellaini suspended for just next three games
Sunderland to wait on starting trio
Oxlade-Chamberlain fit to start in derby
Ayala, Leadbitter in doubt for MCI visit
Carroll still out through injury
Craig Cathcart still questionable for WK35
Slimani back in training after groin injury
Morgan "touch and go" ahead of WBA clash
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
David Watford
(WR)
Andrew Bonnet
(RB)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Dom Williams
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sidney Jones | Defensive Back
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/1/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 186
College:
Washington
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles VP of Football Operations Howie Roseman admitted he isn't sure if second-round CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) will play this season.
Jones likely would have gone in the first round if he hadn't torn his Achilles in March, but instead he fell to the Eagles at No. 43 overall. He faces a lengthy recovery and Philadelphia probably won't push him to get on the field this year. Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson sit atop the Eagles' cornerback depth chart.
Apr 28 - 8:38 PM
Source:
Jimmy Kempski on Twitter
Eagles selected Washington CB Sidney Jones with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Jones (6’0/186) turned pro after starting 39-of-40 games as a Husky, piling up 8.5 career tackles for loss, nine interceptions, and six forced fumbles. He earned first-team All-Pac 12 as both a sophomore and junior. Per PFF College, Jones hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass since Week 7 of the 2015 season. When healthy, Jones is a lean press corner with 4.47 speed in the Desmond Trufant mold, drawing first-round grades from scouts. Unfortunately, Jones tore his left Achilles’ at Washington’s Pro Day on March 11. While Jones has vowed to be ready for Week 1, he’s more likely to "redshirt" his first NFL season.
Apr 28 - 8:06 PM
In a medical report submitted to all 32 teams, Dr. Robert Anderson gave Washington CB Sidney Jones (Achilles') a 4-6 month recovery timetable.
Anderson wrote Jones "has completely healed his surgical site" and "is doing extremely well." Jones has expressed optimism he will be back on the field by September, and this report did nothing to dampen that belief. A first-round talent, Jones could end up being a steal on the second day of the draft.
Apr 25 - 12:39 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Ravens assistant GM Eric DeCosta said he does not expect Washington CB Sidney Jones (Achilles') to fall "that much" in the draft.
A sure-fire first rounder before suffering a torn Achilles' at his Pro Day, Jones was expected to fall into the second day following the injury, but DeCosta's comments suggest a team at the back end of the first round could take a shot on the talented corner. "There have been players that have gone very high in the first round with injuries like that," DeCosta said. "He is a really good player, and I don't think it is going to affect him that much." Jones is expected to resume running in four months, and there is some hope he will be able to return late in his rookie year.
Apr 8 - 11:16 AM
Source:
ESPN
Sidney Jones might not play this year
Apr 28 - 8:38 PM
Eagles grab injured CB Sidney Jones at No. 43
Apr 28 - 8:06 PM
Doctors give Sidney Jones 4-6 month timetable
Apr 25 - 12:39 PM
Ravens do not expect Sidney Jones to fall far
Apr 8 - 11:16 AM
More Sidney Jones Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Lynch
OAK
(3304)
2
A. Peterson
NO
(3041)
3
M. Gillislee
NE
(2788)
4
M. Trubisky
CHI
(2500)
5
M. Garrett
CLE
(2039)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1893)
7
D. Watson
HOU
(1826)
8
M. Bryant
PIT
(1822)
9
C. McCaffrey
CAR
(1784)
10
G. Conley
OAK
(1747)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Sidney Jones's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Sidney Jones's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Sidney Jones's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Sidney Jones's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
3
Matt McGloin
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
The Philadelphia Inquirer says Ryan Mathews has "probably played his last game for the Eagles."
Mathews is owed a non-guaranteed $4 million salary coming off a serious neck injury. Entering his age-30 season, it's going to take a pay cut for him to return. The Eagles have Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, Kenjon Barner, Byron Marshall, and Terrell Watson all under contract. Releasing Mathews would leave $1 million in dead money.
Mar 4
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Byron Marshall
5
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Ryan Mathews
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
FB
1
Andrew Bonnet
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Torrey Smith
3
Paul Turner
4
Bryce Treggs
5
David Watford
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
3
Nelson Agholor
4
Rasheed Bailey
5
Marcus Johnson
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Josh Andrews
4
Aaron Neary
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
3
Darrell Greene
4
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Headlines
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Live NFL Draft results, beginning with Thursday's Rd. 1 and running through Friday's Rds. 2-3 and Saturday's Rds. 4-7.
More NFL Columns
»
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
»
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
»
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
»
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
»
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
»
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
»
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
»
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
NFL Headlines
»
Browns find their QB flier, select ND's Kizer
»
Bengals take the plunge with Joe Mixon at 48
»
Eagles grab injured CB Sidney Jones at No. 43
»
Vikings end Dalvin Cook's slide at pick 41
»
Panthers add to offense with WR Samuel at 40
»
Bills trade up for East Carolina WR Zay Jones
»
Cardinals trade up for playmaker Budda Baker
»
Jaguars trade up to select OT Cam Robinson
»
Packers start 2nd round with CB Kevin King
»
Saints were offering 2nd to LA for Trumaine?
»
Bolts, Bucs and Jets trying to move up to 33
»
Report: Browns have asked about McCarron
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved