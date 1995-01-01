Player Page

Davis Webb | Quarterback

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/22/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 229
College: Cal
One "national scout" told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Cal QB Davis Webb has "Dak [Prescott]-like intangibles."
Webb's buzz is growing as we close in on draft night, and Rapoport says he "wouldn't be surprised" if Webb comes off the board in Round 1, with the fifth-year team option for first-rounders likely playing an important role in that decision. Webb has been linked to the Browns at No. 33 overall if they miss out on Mitchell Trubisky. We'll likely see a handful of QBs taken Thursday night. Apr 26 - 12:55 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Davis Webb's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

