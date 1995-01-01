Davis Webb | Quarterback

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays @ Cardinals postponed due to rain
Pirates promoting South African Gift Ngoepe
Trea Turner hits for cycle, drives in seven
Brandon Crawford suffered right groin strain
Eric Thames slugs 11th homer in rout of Reds
Felix Hernandez to have shoulder examined
Jose Altuve (head) expects to play on Wed.
Dallas Keuchel goes the distance in Cleveland
Graveman (shoulder) returns Thursday at LAA
Mitch Haniger diagnosed with strained oblique
Bumgarner doesn't need surgery on shoulder
Bellinger in left and batting eighth in debut
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
NFL scout: QB Webb has 'Dak-like intangibles'
Browns targeting QB Webb if miss on Trubisky?
Vikings to decline Bridgewater's 2018 option
OAK, SEA swapping 2018 picks in Lynch trade
Sammie Coates 'on notice', competing for job
Report: Bucs looking to move back from No. 19
Report: Titans contemplating move-down from 5
Raiders, Marshawn Lynch agree to 2-year deal
11-of-16 scouts vote Adams draft's top safety
14-of-17 scouts vote Lattimore draft's top CB
McCaffrey may not even last to No. 8 overall?
Bears eyeing defense or quarterback at No. 3?
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Khris Middleton (illness) probable for Game 6
Rajon Rondo (thumb) ruled out for Game 5
Chris Paul scores 28 points w/ nine assists
J.J. Redick scores 26 points in Game 5 loss
Gordon Hayward's 27 leads Utah to 3-2 lead
Leonard scores 28 as Spurs take 3-2 lead
Westbrook drops 47 points, Thunder eliminated
James Harden's Rockets close out Thunder
Rajon Rondo has a 'chance' to play Game 5
David Lee will remain in starting lineup
Nurkic says leg will be healed in 2-3 months
Gordon Hayward (illness) will play in Game 5
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Karlsson thinks foot issue is behind him
Tyler Seguin undergoes shoulder surgery
Bruins remove interim tag from Bruce Cassidy
Joe Thornton should be ready for next year
Patrice Bergeron played through sports hernia
Tyler Toffoli has minor procedure on knee
Vancouver to name Travis Green as head coach
Mikael Granlund had a broken hand in playoffs
Eric Staal (concussion) is feeling better
Heel fractures haven't stopped Erik Karlsson
Marian Gaborik won't be ready for 2017 camp
Joe Thornton played through torn MCL/ACL
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brendan Gaughan: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Brandon Jones: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Hemric making first career Richmond start
William Byron: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Richmond
Michael Annett: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Austin Dillon: Richmond Double Duty
Elliott Sadler: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Kennington back in Gaunt Bros. #96 for 'Dega
Dakoda Armstrong: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Justin Allgaier: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Rowan Pennink: Spring Sizzler 200 notes
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
Grace one back in San Antonio after 70 in R3
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
Wiesberger still the man to catch at Shenzhen
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Eddie Jackson has screw removed from leg
Schefter: TB talking with teams to move back
Jeremiah: McCaffrey might not make it to 8
Silver: CLE in contact with 4 teams in top 8
Shorr-Parks: RB Cook is PHI's top possibility
Gareon Conley will meet with police on Monday
Miami QB Jack Allison decides to transfer
Report: Seattle, Atlanta discussing pick swap
Silver: CLE talking trade-up w/ three teams
Charles Walker has battled w/ depression
Report: CB Conley won't attend the NFL Draft
OSU CB Gareon Conley accused of rape
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Aguero-Gabriel Jesus battle begins Thursday
Silva in doubt for Manchester derby
What does the future hold for Hector Bellerin
Bertrand goal not enough for Saints
Diego Costa leads Blues to a crucial win
Good news for Boro ahead of the derby
Allardyce fears Tomkins could miss the run-in
Niasse's three game ban overturned on appeal
Southampton want to avoid another exodus
Yoshi & Stephens may not be moved by Caceres
Man Utd have 'concrete interest' in Griezmann
United leading the race to sign Michael Keane
Davis Webb | Quarterback
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/22/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 229
College:
Cal
Latest News
Recent News
One "national scout" told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Cal QB Davis Webb has "Dak [Prescott]-like intangibles."
Webb's buzz is growing as we close in on draft night, and Rapoport says he "wouldn't be surprised" if Webb comes off the board in Round 1, with the fifth-year team option for first-rounders likely playing an important role in that decision. Webb has been linked to the Browns at No. 33 overall if they miss out on Mitchell Trubisky. We'll likely see a handful of QBs taken Thursday night.
Apr 26 - 12:55 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports if the Browns fail to land UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky in the first round, Cal QB Davis Webb will be the target at No. 33 overall.
On Tuesday, Pauline reported Webb is drawing a ton of interest from teams at the top of Round 2. He's expected to be one of the first five quarterbacks off the board, and there was some chatter earlier this month that Webb has a chance to go in the first round. If the Browns are unable to move up from No. 12 overall to get to Trubisky, they could be in position to go with Clemson's Deshaun Watson, but it's unclear who Cleveland prefers as their Plan B behind Trubisky.
Apr 26 - 11:48 AM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Ex-Browns GM Phil Savage believes the first-round chatter for Cal QB Davis Webb is "legit."
"(I've) had several NFL people tell me that (Webb) is the guy they would want to coach," Savage said. Now the executive director of the Senior Bowl, Savage is involved in the draft process. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah recently spoke with two NFL executives who believed Webb has a shot at coming off the board on Day 1. Webb himself said last month he was labeled a first-rounder by "double-digit teams." He's becoming a player to watch with the draft three weeks away.
Apr 6 - 4:25 PM
Source:
Phil Savage on Twitter
Cal QB Davis Webb claims he was told he is a "first-round guy" by "double-digit teams."
"Every meeting I've had, they've said I'm one of the best quarterbacks on the board," Webb added. Clemson's Deshaun Watson and UNC's Mitchell Trubisky are generally thought to be the top quarterbacks in the draft, but after that it is a bit of a mess. Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes, who Webb was not able to beat out for a starting job in Lubbock, usually round out the top four, but it will not be surprising if Webb jumps one or both on draft day.
Mar 25 - 12:15 PM
Source:
ESPN
NFL scout: QB Webb has 'Dak-like intangibles'
Apr 26 - 12:55 PM
Browns targeting QB Webb if miss on Trubisky?
Apr 26 - 11:48 AM
First-round talk for Davis Webb 'legit'?
Apr 6 - 4:25 PM
Davis Webb told he is a 'first-round guy'
Mar 25 - 12:15 PM
More Davis Webb Player News
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
