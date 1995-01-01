Davis Webb | Quarterback Team: College Player Age / DOB: (22) / 1/22/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 229 College: Cal Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

One "national scout" told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Cal QB Davis Webb has "Dak [Prescott]-like intangibles." Webb's buzz is growing as we close in on draft night, and Rapoport says he "wouldn't be surprised" if Webb comes off the board in Round 1, with the fifth-year team option for first-rounders likely playing an important role in that decision. Webb has been linked to the Browns at No. 33 overall if they miss out on Mitchell Trubisky. We'll likely see a handful of QBs taken Thursday night. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports if the Browns fail to land UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky in the first round, Cal QB Davis Webb will be the target at No. 33 overall. On Tuesday, Pauline reported Webb is drawing a ton of interest from teams at the top of Round 2. He's expected to be one of the first five quarterbacks off the board, and there was some chatter earlier this month that Webb has a chance to go in the first round. If the Browns are unable to move up from No. 12 overall to get to Trubisky, they could be in position to go with Clemson's Deshaun Watson, but it's unclear who Cleveland prefers as their Plan B behind Trubisky. Source: Draft Analyst

Ex-Browns GM Phil Savage believes the first-round chatter for Cal QB Davis Webb is "legit." "(I've) had several NFL people tell me that (Webb) is the guy they would want to coach," Savage said. Now the executive director of the Senior Bowl, Savage is involved in the draft process. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah recently spoke with two NFL executives who believed Webb has a shot at coming off the board on Day 1. Webb himself said last month he was labeled a first-rounder by "double-digit teams." He's becoming a player to watch with the draft three weeks away. Source: Phil Savage on Twitter