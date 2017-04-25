Jamal Adams | Defensive Back

Ohio State's Malik Hooker garnered four first-place votes, and Michigan's Jabril Peppers received the final one. In the Journal-Sentinel's "points" system based on the scouts' rankings, Adams, Hooker, and Peppers rounded out the top three followed by UConn's Obi Melifonwu (4), Washington's Budda Baker (5), Utah's Marcus Williams (6), Florida's Marcus Maye (7), and N.C. State's Josh Jones (8). "The West Virginia kid (Raiders 2016 first-round pick Karl Joseph) wouldn’t be in the top 10 of this group," one AFC executive said. "I’ve looked at it over and over. It’s as deep a safety draft as I’ve ever seen."

ESPN New York's Rich Cimini is "pretty sure" the Jets will take LSU S Jamal Adams at No. 6 overall, "unless someone else is unexpectedly available."

There's no telling who that "someone else" is, but it sounds like Adams is squarely in the Jets' crosshairs. The Jets appear to be proactively tanking the 2017 season, and their first-round draft approach may be to secure a high-floor asset who's less likely than other prospects to miss. Adams checks that box as a quality pass and run defender who would immediately start for Gang Green.