Jamal Adams | Defensive Back

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/17/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 214
College: LSU
Recent News

In the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's poll of 16 NFL scouts, 11 voted LSU's Jamal Adams this year's top draft-eligible safety.
Ohio State's Malik Hooker garnered four first-place votes, and Michigan's Jabril Peppers received the final one. In the Journal-Sentinel's "points" system based on the scouts' rankings, Adams, Hooker, and Peppers rounded out the top three followed by UConn's Obi Melifonwu (4), Washington's Budda Baker (5), Utah's Marcus Williams (6), Florida's Marcus Maye (7), and N.C. State's Josh Jones (8). "The West Virginia kid (Raiders 2016 first-round pick Karl Joseph) wouldn’t be in the top 10 of this group," one AFC executive said. "I’ve looked at it over and over. It’s as deep a safety draft as I’ve ever seen." Apr 25 - 10:03 PM
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

