Jamal Adams | Defensive Back

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Felix Hernandez to have shoulder examined
Jose Altuve (head) expects to play on Wed.
Dallas Keuchel goes the distance in Cleveland
Graveman (shoulder) returns Thursday at LAA
Mitch Haniger diagnosed with strained oblique
Bumgarner doesn't need surgery on shoulder
Bellinger in left and batting eighth in debut
Graveman (shoulder) threw side session Tues
Soler (oblique) hits second homer on rehab
Marlins @ Phillies postponed by rain Tues.
Aaron Sanchez (finger) throws 'pen session
A's put OF Rajai Davis (hamstring) on the DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
11-of-16 scouts vote Adams draft's top safety
14-of-17 scouts vote Lattimore draft's top CB
McCaffrey may not even last to No. 8 overall?
Bears eyeing defense or quarterback at No. 3?
'Scuttlebutt' 49ers could take Fournette at 2
Trumaine Johnson open to a contract extension
Gareon Conley meeting with police on Monday
Daryl Washington reinstated after three years
Martavis Bryant reinstated after 407-day ban
Report: Browns mulling trade up from No. 12
Still no Teddy Bridgewater return timeline
Stefon Diggs says he'll be in better shape
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Westbrook drops 47 points, Thunder eliminated
James Harden's Rockets close out Thunder
Rajon Rondo has a 'chance' to play Game 5
David Lee will remain in starting lineup
Nurkic says leg will be healed in 2-3 months
Gordon Hayward (illness) will play in Game 5
Curry scores 37, Warriors sweep the Blazers
Damian Lillard scores 34, Blazers eliminated
Millsap scores 19 w/ 9 boards and 7 dimes
Dennis Schroder scores 18 as Hawks tie series
Bradley Beal scores 32 points in Game 4 loss
Meyers Leonard will draw the start in Game 4
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Joe Thornton should be ready for next year
Patrice Bergeron played through sports hernia
Tyler Toffoli has minor procedure on knee
Vancouver to name Travis Green as head coach
Mikael Granlund had a broken hand in playoffs
Eric Staal (concussion) is feeling better
Heel fractures haven't stopped Erik Karlsson
Marian Gaborik won't be ready for 2017 camp
Joe Thornton played through torn MCL/ACL
Carey Price wants to sign extension with Habs
Andrei Markov hopes to stay with Montreal
Islanders ink defenseman Dennis Seidenberg
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Rowan Pennink: Spring Sizzler 200 notes
Woody Pitkat: Spring Sizzler 200 notes
Todd Szegedy: Spring Sizzler 200 notes
Timmy Solomito: Spring Sizzler 200 notes
Ted Christopher: Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Bubba Wallace: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Ryan Reed: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Earnhardt Jr. retiring at end of 2017 season
Hunter Baize: Runner-up in K&N East points
Sadler fourth at Bristol, retains NXS lead
Garcia Jr.: Runner-up in Zombie Auto 125
Bassett falls from points lead after Bristol
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
Grace one back in San Antonio after 70 in R3
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
Wiesberger still the man to catch at Shenzhen
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Gareon Conley will meet with police on Monday
Miami QB Jack Allison decides to transfer
Report: Seattle, Atlanta discussing pick swap
Silver: CLE talking trade-up w/ three teams
Charles Walker has battled w/ depression
Report: CB Conley won't attend the NFL Draft
OSU CB Gareon Conley accused of rape
Watson: You'll regret taking Trubisky over me
CB Jones (Achilles) given 4-6 month timeline
Foreman's infant son died during last season
King: Ballard/IND desperate for a pass rusher
King: Bears are big Solomon Thomas fans
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bertrand goal not enough for Saints
Diego Costa leads Blues to a crucial win
Good news for Boro ahead of the derby
Allardyce fears Tomkins could miss the run-in
Niasse's three game ban overturned on appeal
Southampton want to avoid another exodus
Yoshi & Stephens may not be moved by Caceres
Man Utd have 'concrete interest' in Griezmann
United leading the race to sign Michael Keane
Everton now more Keane on Harry Maguire
Carroll set to return against Stoke City
Cahill could return after illness says Conte
Jamal Adams | Defensive Back
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 10/17/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 214
College:
LSU
Latest News
Recent News
In the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's poll of 16 NFL scouts, 11 voted LSU's Jamal Adams this year's top draft-eligible safety.
Ohio State's Malik Hooker garnered four first-place votes, and Michigan's Jabril Peppers received the final one. In the Journal-Sentinel's "points" system based on the scouts' rankings, Adams, Hooker, and Peppers rounded out the top three followed by UConn's Obi Melifonwu (4), Washington's Budda Baker (5), Utah's Marcus Williams (6), Florida's Marcus Maye (7), and N.C. State's Josh Jones (8). "The West Virginia kid (Raiders 2016 first-round pick Karl Joseph) wouldn’t be in the top 10 of this group," one AFC executive said. "I’ve looked at it over and over. It’s as deep a safety draft as I’ve ever seen."
Apr 25 - 10:03 PM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
ESPN New York's Rich Cimini is "pretty sure" the Jets will take LSU S Jamal Adams at No. 6 overall, "unless someone else is unexpectedly available."
There's no telling who that "someone else" is, but it sounds like Adams is squarely in the Jets' crosshairs. The Jets appear to be proactively tanking the 2017 season, and their first-round draft approach may be to secure a high-floor asset who's less likely than other prospects to miss. Adams checks that box as a quality pass and run defender who would immediately start for Gang Green.
Apr 23 - 2:04 PM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
LSU S Jamal Adams ran an unofficial 4.33 forty at his Pro Day.
The time was reported by LSU's strength and conditioning coach, but ESPN's Mike Triplett reports sources from two other teams confirm Adams ran "somewhere in the 4.3s." It is a massive improvement on the 4.56 the safety ran at the Combine and could vault Adams ahead of Ohio State's Malik Hooker as the first safety off the board. Both have a chance to be selected in the first 10 picks, with Adams potentially landing with the Bears at No. 3 overall. No safety has been selected in the first four picks since 1991.
Apr 6 - 9:41 AM
Source:
ESPN
11-of-16 scouts vote Adams draft's top safety
Apr 25 - 10:03 PM
Jamal Adams to the Jets?
Apr 23 - 2:04 PM
Jamal Adams runs unofficial 4.33 at Pro Day
Apr 6 - 9:41 AM
More Jamal Adams Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
