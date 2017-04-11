Chad Kelly | Quarterback

Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly underwent wrist surgery Monday.

Kelly had a ruptured ligament in his throwing wrist repaired and will not be able to throw for three months. It is another bump in the road for Kelly, who was uninvited from the Combine because of an off-field incident and had to cut his Pro Day workout short after he aggravated the wrist. Likely an early-round pick without the off-field and injury baggage, Kelly may be lucky to come off the board in the seventh round at this point.