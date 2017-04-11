Welcome,
Corey Clement
(RB)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Jeremy McNichols
(RB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Cooper Kupp
(WR)
John Ross
(WR)
Davis Webb
(QB)
Evan Engram
(TE)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Patrick Mahomes
(QB)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Mike Williams
(WR)
Chad Kelly | Quarterback
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/26/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 224
College:
Ole Miss
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly underwent wrist surgery Monday.
Kelly had a ruptured ligament in his throwing wrist repaired and will not be able to throw for three months. It is another bump in the road for Kelly, who was uninvited from the Combine because of an off-field incident and had to cut his Pro Day workout short after he aggravated the wrist. Likely an early-round pick without the off-field and injury baggage, Kelly may be lucky to come off the board in the seventh round at this point.
Apr 11 - 10:25 AM
Source:
USA Today
Chad Kelly underwent wrist surgery Monday
Apr 11 - 10:25 AM
More Chad Kelly Player News
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Redskins' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
