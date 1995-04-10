Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Corey Clement
(RB)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
David Njoku
(TE)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Cooper Kupp
(WR)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Patrick Mahomes
(QB)
John Ross
(WR)
Davis Webb
(QB)
Evan Engram
(TE)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Jeremy McNichols
(RB)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Mike Williams
(WR)
Garrett Fugate
(QB)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Jabrill Peppers | Linebacker
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 10/4/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 213
College:
Michigan
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan LB/S Jabrill Peppers failed his Combine drug test.
Peppers had a diluted sample, which counts as a failed test. It puts him in the same boat as Alabama ILB Reuben Foster, who also turned in a diluted sample. It's especially bad news for Peppers, as he was already swimming against the first round current. The college star lacks a clear position.
Apr 24 - 1:57 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports Steelers GM Kevin Colbert would "love" to land Michigan LB/S Jabrill Peppers at No. 30 overall.
Per Kinkhabwala, the Steelers plan to take the best available player, whether it's a quarterback or cornerback. Overrated in terms of NFL projection during his college career, Peppers would be a first-round surprise at this point. Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly lobbied for the team to select a tight end.
Apr 11 - 3:10 PM
Source:
NFL Network
Jabrill Peppers failed Combine drug test
Apr 24 - 1:57 PM
Report: Steelers would 'love' Peppers at 30
Apr 11 - 3:10 PM
More Jabrill Peppers Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
