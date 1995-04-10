Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jabrill Peppers | Linebacker

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/4/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 213
College: Michigan
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Michigan LB/S Jabrill Peppers failed his Combine drug test.
Peppers had a diluted sample, which counts as a failed test. It puts him in the same boat as Alabama ILB Reuben Foster, who also turned in a diluted sample. It's especially bad news for Peppers, as he was already swimming against the first round current. The college star lacks a clear position. Apr 24 - 1:57 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Jabrill Peppers Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 