Jabrill Peppers | Linebacker

Peppers had a diluted sample, which counts as a failed test. It puts him in the same boat as Alabama ILB Reuben Foster, who also turned in a diluted sample. It's especially bad news for Peppers, as he was already swimming against the first round current. The college star lacks a clear position.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports Steelers GM Kevin Colbert would "love" to land Michigan LB/S Jabrill Peppers at No. 30 overall.

Per Kinkhabwala, the Steelers plan to take the best available player, whether it's a quarterback or cornerback. Overrated in terms of NFL projection during his college career, Peppers would be a first-round surprise at this point. Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly lobbied for the team to select a tight end.