Curtis Samuel | Wide Receiver

Panthers selected Ohio State WR/RB Curtis Samuel with the No. 40 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

Samuel (5’11/196) was an explosive manufactured-touch player in Columbus, posting a career rushing line of 172-1,286-15 (7.5 YPC) with 107-1,249-9 (11.7 YPR) receiving. His natural comparison is Percy Harvin, who was utilized similarly by now-OSU coach Urban Meyer at Florida. PFF College charted Samuel with 425 snaps at slot receiver and 220 snaps at tailback as 2016 junior before Samuel declared for the pros. Although the entirety of Samuel’s Combine workout was only above average, his straight-line speed was confirmed with a blistering 4.31 forty. Offering special versatility and long speed and not yet of legal drinking age, Samuel is one of this year’s most intriguing draft prospects. The Panthers are certainly defining "evolve" in this draft.