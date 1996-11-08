Player Page

Curtis Samuel | Wide Receiver

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/11/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196
College: Ohio State
Panthers selected Ohio State WR/RB Curtis Samuel with the No. 40 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft.
Samuel (5’11/196) was an explosive manufactured-touch player in Columbus, posting a career rushing line of 172-1,286-15 (7.5 YPC) with 107-1,249-9 (11.7 YPR) receiving. His natural comparison is Percy Harvin, who was utilized similarly by now-OSU coach Urban Meyer at Florida. PFF College charted Samuel with 425 snaps at slot receiver and 220 snaps at tailback as 2016 junior before Samuel declared for the pros. Although the entirety of Samuel’s Combine workout was only above average, his straight-line speed was confirmed with a blistering 4.31 forty. Offering special versatility and long speed and not yet of legal drinking age, Samuel is one of this year’s most intriguing draft prospects. The Panthers are certainly defining "evolve" in this draft. Apr 28 - 7:50 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
4Garrett Gilbert
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
3Fozzy Whittaker
4Cameron Artis-Payne
5Jalen Simmons
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Darrel Young
2Devon Johnson
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Brenton Bersin
3Russell Shepard
4Keyarris Garrett
WR21Devin Funchess
2Curtis Samuel
3Damiere Byrd
4Charles Johnson
5Mose Frazier
WR31Brenton Bersin
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
4Chris Manhertz
5Eric Wallace
LT1Matt Kalil
2Jordan Rigsbee
3Jake Rodgers
4Tyrus Thompson
LG1Andrew Norwell
2Chris Scott
3David Yankey
C1Ryan Kalil
2Gino Gradkowski
3Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Amini Silatolu
3Dan France
RT1Michael Oher
2Daryl Williams
3Blaine Clausell
4Pearce Slater
K1Graham Gano
 

 