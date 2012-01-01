Player Page

Nathan Peterman | Quarterback

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 225
College: Pittsburgh
Bills selected Pittsburgh QB Nate Peterman with the No. 171 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Peterman (6’3/226) made 24 starts in two years at Pitt after transferring from Tennessee, finishing his career with a 60% completion rate and 47:17 TD-to-INT ratio. All told, he went 14-12 across 26 college starts. Peterman generated buzz at January’s Senior Bowl for his plus fundamentals. On tape, Peterman showed a quick release and consistent footwork but limited velocity and tossed vertical passes that tended to die at the end of their trajectory. Smart (33 Wonderlic score) and coachable, It’s not inconceivable that Peterman could become an Andy Dalton kind of player, but it’s unlikely. Brian Hoyer is probably a more realistic comparison. Apr 29 - 3:16 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Nathan Peterman
3Cardale Jones
4T.J. Yates
5Josh Woodrum
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3Joe Banyard
4Cedric O'Neal
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Corey Brown
3Walter Powell
4Dezmin Lewis
5Corey Washington
WR21Zay Jones
2Andre Holmes
3Brandon Tate
4Kolby Listenbee
5Jeremy Butler
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Blake Annen
4Logan Thomas
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Cameron Jefferson
LG1Richie Incognito
2Michael Ola
3Jordan Mudge
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Dion Dawkins
2Jordan Mills
3Seantrel Henderson
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 