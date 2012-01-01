Nathan Peterman | Quarterback

Bills selected Pittsburgh QB Nate Peterman with the No. 171 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Peterman (6’3/226) made 24 starts in two years at Pitt after transferring from Tennessee, finishing his career with a 60% completion rate and 47:17 TD-to-INT ratio. All told, he went 14-12 across 26 college starts. Peterman generated buzz at January’s Senior Bowl for his plus fundamentals. On tape, Peterman showed a quick release and consistent footwork but limited velocity and tossed vertical passes that tended to die at the end of their trajectory. Smart (33 Wonderlic score) and coachable, It’s not inconceivable that Peterman could become an Andy Dalton kind of player, but it’s unlikely. Brian Hoyer is probably a more realistic comparison.