Cam Robinson | Tackle

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 322
College: Alabama
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Broncos are "exploring" trading up on Thursday evening.
Desperate to improve the Broncos' offensive line, GM John Elway must believe his player might not be there at No. 20. In one of the weakest tackle classes in years, if not ever, Alabama's Cam Robinson is one of the top names available. Utah's Garett Bolles is another name to monitor. Apr 27 - 2:06 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
