Cam Robinson | Tackle

Desperate to improve the Broncos' offensive line, GM John Elway must believe his player might not be there at No. 20. In one of the weakest tackle classes in years, if not ever, Alabama's Cam Robinson is one of the top names available. Utah's Garett Bolles is another name to monitor.

According to the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, Ravens team officials have mentioned trying to build "a dominant offensive line that can mimic the Cowboys."

Zrebiec says it wouldn't surprise him if the Ravens take an offensive lineman at No. 16 overall. Baltimore has a few starters locked in with LT Ronnie Stanley, LG Alex Lewis, and RG Marshal Yanda, but there are gaping holes at center and right tackle. Alabama's Cam Robinson is viewed as one of the top linemen in what is viewed as an extremely weak class. He can play either tackle or guard. Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk and WKU's Forrest Lamp are also in the mix.