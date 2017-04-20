Garett Bolles | Tackle

In a poll of 17 NFL executives done by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, nine voted Utah OT Garett Bolles this year's No. 1 draft-eligible offensive lineman.

Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk garnered five first-place votes, while Alabama OT Cam Robinson garnered two, and Western Kentucky G/C Forrest Lamp got one. Bolles played one year of Division-1 college football and turns 25 in May. Ramczyk also played only one year of D-1 ball and is recovering from hip surgery. Robinson is expected to convert to right tackle or guard. "It’s really going down," one AFC personnel man said regarding offensive line play around the league. "This year('s class) is really disappointing."