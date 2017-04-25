Gareon Conley | Defensive Back

Ohio State CB Gareon Conley has been accused of rape by a Cleveland woman, but adamantly denies the allegations.

Conley's agent has called the claims "ludicrous and ridiculous," and says they were made out of spite. Taken to a local hospital following the alleged incident, the woman refused to speak with police. No charges have been filed, and Conley has yet to speak with police. Conley has been considered a sure-fire first-rounder, and perhaps even a top-10 pick. With so little time between now and Thursday, the incident will affect Conley's draft stock, regardless of whether or not it's true.