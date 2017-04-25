Solomon Thomas | Defensive Lineman

According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, the "rumor in league circles" is the Bears are "pondering" Stanford DE Solomon Thomas, LSU S Jamal Adams, and Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore if they stay put at No. 3 overall.

But Biggs' gut feel is that he "can't see how" the Bears fail to come out of Round 1 without a quarterback, especially if they are able to swing a deal to move down the board. Of course, that would require a trade partner, and there are a number of other teams in the top-10 trying to move down. Biggs thinks UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky may be squarely in Chicago's crosshairs.