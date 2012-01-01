Player Page

Haason Reddick | Linebacker

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 237
College: Temple
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein reports it is unlikely Temple LB Haason Reddick "even makes it to pick No. 15."
This matches a report from colleague Daniel Jeremiah, who said Reddick is one of the "hottest names right now" in league circles. Zierlein expects Reddick to come off the board before Alabama LB Reuben Foster, who has both off-field and medical concerns. Rotoworld draft guru Josh Norris believes Reddick could go as high as No. 6 to the Jets. Apr 27 - 11:25 AM
Source: NFL.com
