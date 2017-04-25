Marshon Lattimore | Defensive Back

In a poll of 17 NFL scouts, 14 voted Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore this year's top cornerback prospect.

Alabama's Marlon Humphrey, USC's Adoree' Jackson, and Washington's Kevin King got the final three first-place votes. In the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's "points" system, Lattimore came in first among draft-eligible corners followed by 2) Humphrey, 3) Ohio State's Gareon Conley, 4) Washington's Sidney Jones, 5) Jackson, 6) LSU's Tre'Davious White, 7) King, and 8) Florida's Quincy Wilson. "This is probably the best group of corners I’ve done in years and years," said one longtime NFC executive. "I see seven in the first (round), for sure."