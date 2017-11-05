Forrest Lamp | Guard | #77

Chargers second round RG Forrest Lamp is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Lamp suffered the injury the first week of training camp. It's a huge loss that downgrades what looked like an improved interior line. Kenny Wiggins and Chris Hairston are potential in-house replacements, though Matt Slauson could also move back to guard. The Chargers have had terrible luck with their draft picks, with first round WR Mike Williams' season also in jeopardy. Lamp will miss his entire rookie year, but should return fully healthy in 2018.