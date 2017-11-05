Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Younghoe Koo
(K)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Sean Culkin
(TE)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Artavis Scott
(WR)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Jeff Cumberland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Mike Bercovici
(QB)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Da'Ron Brown
(WR)
Austin Ekeler
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Mitchell Paige
(WR)
Mike Williams
(WR)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Andre Patton
(WR)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Forrest Lamp | Guard | #77
Team:
Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/21/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 309
College:
Western Kentucky
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (38) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
5/11/2017: Signed a four-year contract.
Latest News
Recent News
Chargers second round RG Forrest Lamp is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Lamp suffered the injury the first week of training camp. It's a huge loss that downgrades what looked like an improved interior line. Kenny Wiggins and Chris Hairston are potential in-house replacements, though Matt Slauson could also move back to guard. The Chargers have had terrible luck with their draft picks, with first round WR Mike Williams' season also in jeopardy. Lamp will miss his entire rookie year, but should return fully healthy in 2018.
Aug 2 - 6:49 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
ESPN Chargers reporter Eric Williams wrote second-round RG Forrest Lamp "has looked the part so far."
After cutting Orlando Franklin and D.J. Fluker, the Chargers could end up starting both Lamp and fellow rookie Dan Feeney at their guard spots this season. Lamp is competing with Kenny Wiggins at right guard, and it sounds like he has the early edge.
Jul 24 - 8:47 AM
Source:
ESPN
Chargers signed second-round OG Forrest Lamp, fifth-round CB Desmond King, sixth-round OT Sam Tevi and seventh-round DL Isaac Rochell to four-year contracts.
The Chargers also signed first-rounder Mike Williams on Thursday, avoiding a Joey Bosa-like holdout. Making the conversion from left tackle, Lamp is a high-end athlete for an interior lineman.
May 11 - 6:33 PM
Charges GM Tom Telesco expects second-round pick Forrest Lamp to stick at guard as a rookie.
Lamp was a dominant left tackle at Western Kentucky, but he lacks ideal arm length. Nevertheless, Telesco wouldn't rule out a move to tackle down the line. Lamp wouldn't be the first short-armed lineman to succeed at tackle.
May 2 - 8:00 PM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
Chargers lose RG Forrest Lamp to torn ACL
Aug 2 - 6:49 PM
Forrest Lamp 'has looked the part so far'
Jul 24 - 8:47 AM
Bolts get 4 more draft picks under contract
May 11 - 6:33 PM
Forrest Lamp expected to stick at guard
May 2 - 8:00 PM
More Forrest Lamp Player News
Los Angeles Chargers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
3
Mike Bercovici
4
Cardale Jones
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
3
Kenneth Farrow
4
Andre Williams
5
Kenjon Barner
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Keenan Allen
2
Dontrelle Inman
Sidelined
Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman recently underwent core muscle surgery.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Inman will be out six weeks, a timeline which will keep him from participating during the rest of the offseason program but have him ready for training camp. Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he projects as no better than No. 5 on the depth chart this year if everyone stays healthy.
May 20
3
Geremy Davis
4
Artavis Scott
5
Jamaal Jones
WR2
1
Tyrell Williams
2
Travis Benjamin
3
Mike Williams
Sidelined
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was noncommittal Sunday when asked if No. 7 overall pick Mike Williams (back) will play football this season.
"I'm hopeful that he's not," said Lynn when asked if Williams will be out all season. "But who knows? I don't know." The Chargers have already ruled Williams out for the entirety of training camp, putting them on track to place Williams on the reserve/PUP list. They could then reevaluate Williams' health after he misses the first six games.
Jul 30
4
Isaiah Burse
5
Da'Ron Brown
WR3
1
Dontrelle Inman
TE
1
Hunter Henry
2
Antonio Gates
3
Sean McGrath
4
Jeff Cumberland
5
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
Russell Okung
2
Chris Hairston
3
Kenny Wiggins
LG
1
Matt Slauson
2
Dan Feeney
3
Brett Boyko
C
1
Spencer Pulley
2
Max Tuerk
3
Dillon Deboer
RG
1
Forrest Lamp
Sidelined
Chargers second round RG Forrest Lamp is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Lamp suffered the injury the first week of training camp. It's a huge loss that downgrades what looked like an improved interior line. Kenny Wiggins and Chris Hairston are potential in-house replacements, though Matt Slauson could also move back to guard. The Chargers have had terrible luck with their draft picks, with first round WR Mike Williams' season also in jeopardy. Lamp will miss his entire rookie year, but should return fully healthy in 2018.
Aug 2
2
Donavon Clark
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
2
Tyreek Burwell
3
Sam Tevi
K
1
Josh Lambo
2
Younghoe Koo
