Malik McDowell | Defensive Lineman | #94 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (21) / 6/20/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 299 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (35) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 5/25/2017: Signed a four-year, $6.95 million contract. The deal contains $4.91 million guaranteed, including a $3.19 million signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $781,155, 2019: $1.09 million, 2020: $1.41 million, 2021: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks first-round DT Malik McDowell may miss his entire rookie year after an offseason ATV accident. Coach Pete Carroll made the revelation on Sunday. The Seahawks were counting on McDowell to play a pivotal role as an interior disruptor in tandem with Michael Bennett, Jarran Reed, Ahtyba Rubin, and fellow rookie Nazair Jones. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, McDowell suffered a concussion and undisclosed "facial injuries" during the pre-training camp ATV crash.

Seahawks placed first-round DT Malik McDowell on the reserve/did not report list. McDowell was involved in a "vehicular" accident before training camp and "suffered an injury," details of which aren't known. McDowell is currently being treated by doctors in Michigan. "At this point it is important for Malik to stay at home and rest," the Seahawks said in a statement. The 35th overall pick in April's draft, McDowell was a first-round talent who slipped to the second round due to off-field and on-field effort issues.

Seahawks signed second-round DL Malik McDowell to a four-year contract. The No. 35 overall pick, McDowell was the Seahawks' top selection. Capable of rushing the passer from any spot on the line, McDowell is ticketed for outside, sub-package work as a rookie. McDowell is a top athlete to go along with a huge frame (6'6/295), but has faced questions about his motor and work ethic. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter