Malik McDowell | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/20/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 299
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (35) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks first-round DT Malik McDowell may miss his entire rookie year after an offseason ATV accident.
Coach Pete Carroll made the revelation on Sunday. The Seahawks were counting on McDowell to play a pivotal role as an interior disruptor in tandem with Michael Bennett, Jarran Reed, Ahtyba Rubin, and fellow rookie Nazair Jones. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, McDowell suffered a concussion and undisclosed "facial injuries" during the pre-training camp ATV crash. Jul 30 - 3:28 PM
Malik McDowell's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Malik McDowell's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections.

