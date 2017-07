Sidelined

Seahawks LG Luke Joeckel says he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from last year's ACL/MCL/meniscus tear.

"I think I’m a little ahead of schedule, definitely participating more than I thought I would be," said Joeckel after Seattle's last OTAs. The Seahawks have been using Joeckel at both left tackle and left guard to try to gain a feel for where he fits best. Joeckel played guard last year in Jacksonville.