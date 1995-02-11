Takk McKinley | Defensive Lineman

Falcons traded up with the Seahawks to select UCLA OLB Takk McKinley with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Falcons traded the Nos. 31, 95 and 249 for the right to move up five spots. McKinley (6’2/250) spent three years at UCLA after transferring from JUCO, starting the final two and racking up 29 tackles for loss with 17 sacks and five forced fumbles. He earned first-team All-Pac 12 from the conference’s coaches as a senior. PFF College charted McKinley with only two missed tackles over his final two seasons. A high school track star, McKinley ripped up the forty (4.64) in Indy, also impressing in the broad jump (10’2") and measuring in with vine-line arms (34 ¾"). McKinley is presently recovering from shoulder surgery, but his long-term pass-rush potential is mouth watering.