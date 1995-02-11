Player Page

Takk McKinley | Defensive Lineman

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 250
College: UCLA
Falcons traded up with the Seahawks to select UCLA OLB Takk McKinley with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
The Falcons traded the Nos. 31, 95 and 249 for the right to move up five spots. McKinley (6’2/250) spent three years at UCLA after transferring from JUCO, starting the final two and racking up 29 tackles for loss with 17 sacks and five forced fumbles. He earned first-team All-Pac 12 from the conference’s coaches as a senior. PFF College charted McKinley with only two missed tackles over his final two seasons. A high school track star, McKinley ripped up the forty (4.64) in Indy, also impressing in the broad jump (10’2") and measuring in with vine-line arms (34 ¾"). McKinley is presently recovering from shoulder surgery, but his long-term pass-rush potential is mouth watering. Apr 27 - 11:09 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
3B.J. Daniels
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
FB1Derrick Coleman
2Soma Vainuku
WR11Julio Jones
2Taylor Gabriel
3Devin Fuller
4Anthony Dable
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Nick Williams
4Andre Roberts
WR31Taylor Gabriel
TE1Austin Hooper
2Levine Toilolo
3Josh Perkins
4D.J. Tialavea
5Brian Vogler
LT1Jake Matthews
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
2Trevor Robinson
RG1Ben Garland
2Hugh Thornton
3Blake Muir
RT1Ryan Schraeder
2Kevin Graf
K1Matt Bryant
2Mike Meyer
 

 